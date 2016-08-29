Axe-wielding man robs dairy

Axe-wielding man threatens Christchurch dairy owner as wave of robberies continues

Police are investigating after a Christchurch dairy was robbed by a man armed with an axe.

It's alleged the man entered the Curletts Road dairy, west of the city centre, at 1pm on Monday.

Police say he demanded money from the shop assistant before fleeing.

The incident is the latest in a spate of Christchurch dairy robberies.

On Sunday, a 19-year-old and two other teenagers were arrested after they smashed their way into a dairy, again on Curletts Rd, at 11.40 pm.

It was not the same dairy, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

The trio were arrested a short time later.

Police were expected to release further information on Tuesday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Christchurch police.

