Death inspires safety message

Death of Canterbury girl Abi Hone inspires dad to support road safety campaign

SUPPLIED Ella Summerfield, left, and Abi Hone, both 12, died alongside Ella's mother Sally when Dutch visitor Johannes Appelman ran a stop sign and crashed into their vehicle near Rakaia on May 31, 2014.

Trevor Hone is "terrified" of driving through rural intersections, and for good reason.

In May 2014, his 12-year-old daughter Abi Hone was killed, alongside Sally Rumble and her daughter Ella Summerfield, when a Dutch tourist missed a stop sign and crashed into their car south of Christchurch.

Abi's death prompted Hone to put his support behind a campaign by Selwyn police officer Dan Harker, who has installed new warning signs to alert drivers to upcoming stop signs.

Dean Kozanic Sally Rumble and daughter Ella Summerfield, 12, along with friend Abi Hone, 12, were killed in a crash at the intersection of Somerton Rd and Thompsons Track, near Rakaia.

"For the girls, and for me I suppose, I hope we can make something positive come out of this," Hone said.

DAVID WALKER/FAIRFAX NZ Trevor Hone's daughter Abi was killed in an intersection crash near Rakaia in 2014, prompting him to lend his support to a road safety campaign started by Selwyn police officer Dan Harker.

"It's obviously not good driving if you miss a stop sign, but on these roads out in the country, with beautiful scenery around you, it's easy to miss these [stop] signs."

Advanced Warning Signs are being trialled around the Selwyn district until October 2017. They use solar-powered flashing LED lights and vehicle detection sensors to act as a "wake up call" for drivers approaching an intersection.

Two signs have also been placed in Southland.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/FAIRFAX NZ Sergeant Dan Harker is behind the installation of several solar-powered warning signs across Selwyn and Southland.

"It's a simple but clever idea, with cost effective units with a high impact – I can't see any reason [the trial] will run into any objections," Hone said.

Statistics from the trial will be delivered to the NZ Transport Authority, which will decide if the signs will installed elsewhere.

On Tuesday, Hone returned to the intersection where his daughter died, a place he described as "almost tranquil".

"You never get past the emotion. As victims we're going to be carrying this forever, as will the driver.

"We have to realise that we do have dangerous roads . . . and we need to be treating [them] with the utmost respect."

Sergeant Dan Harker said he had attended about 100 fatal crashes during his 31 years with police, and most involved intersections.

"Once the tragedy took place for Trevor's family, and for the Summerfields, I thought, look, there are better ways to do this."

He said the heart of the problem was people making bad driving decisions.

"Every crash is 100 per cent avoidable if people followed the rules – it's about harm minimisation."

A near miss 18 years ago, when a driver hit the tow bar of his car at speed, meant Harker had "always been really nervous about intersections in rural roads, and the stats will back that up".

Nine people died and 73 were seriously injured at Selwyn intersections between 2011 and 2015. The social cost of 484 intersection crashes in the district between 2009 and 2013 totalled almost $100 million.

"We've got technology these days that can make [stop signs] a lot more visible," Harker said.

"Something's got to come from [these tragedies], so let's change the roading system and make it a little bit smarter."

