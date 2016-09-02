A new job and a new town for the Johnson family after Canterbury's earthquakes

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff.co.nz The Johnson family were red zoned from their Avonside home after the September 2010 earthquake.

The Press has been following the progress of four Canterbury families since the September 4 earthquake. Six years on, CHARLIE GATES talks to people still recovering from the impact of the quakes.

Six years on, the Johnson family feel as if they have only just recovered from the Canterbury earthquakes.

The Johnson family's Avonside home was written off in the September 2010 earthquakes, then the February 2011 quake derailed their business plans, destroying thousands of dollars of stock they had borrowed and saved to purchase.

DON SCOTT/FAIRFAX NZ The Johnson family outside their Avonside Drive, Christchurch, home in September 2010.

The family only recovered financially at the end of last year, and settled into a new home at the end of 2014 after four years of looking for the right place.

Gary and Lisa Johnson with children Danielle, 11, and Blake, 10, now live in a new house on a subdivision in Kaiapoi, just north of Christchurch. The couple have both quit their jobs and run a curtain business together.

DON SCOTT/FAIRFAX NZ Christchurch's Johnson family had to move out of their earthquake-damaged Avonside Drive home in 2010.

After the September quake, the family moved out of their damaged home to a nearby rental. They had borrowed and saved money to buy thousands of dollars of curtain tracks, which were to be the foundation of their new business.

When they moved to the rental, they put the curtain tracks in the garage. When the February quake struck, rising liquefaction destroyed all the stock.

"We lost thousands and thousands of dollars. I had these big dreams of a business but it went straight down the plughole,'' said Gary Johnson.

KIRK HARGREAVES/FAIRFAX NZ The Johnson family in a warm rental house in Burwood, where they lived for about two years.

"We have only just recovered now. We didn't recover until a year ago. At the end of 2015, we felt we could breathe again.''

He said it was hard to recover from the February quake.

"That was my lowest point. I sat in the garage with a smoke and a bourbon. I sat there and didn't know what to do. I thought it was all over.''

They considered moving to Australia. Gary Johnson got a job offer in Kalgoorlie, but Lisa did not want to leave Christchurch.

"I felt if we left we were abandoning Christchurch and I felt we need to be here to help it come together,'' she said.

"We have been down before and we will get back on top of it. We had to slave and borrow to start all over again.''

They lived in motels, with family and rented a house in Burwood before settling on a new house in Kaiapoi.

Lisa Johnson said the experience has made them grateful for what they have.

"I don't think we have ever been as appreciative of life as we are now. We say every day that we are so grateful."

Gary Johnson said they felt lucky.

"It worked out well for us. There are a lot of people who are still stuck. It is so sad. We are very lucky."

"We're all good now. We're happy."

