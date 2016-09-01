Mayor buys first undies in 4 years

Mayor buys first undies in four years as Rangiora Farmers reopens

Waimakariri Mayor David Ayers went four years without buying new underwear. He was waiting for Rangiora Farmers to reopen.
Waimakariri Mayor David Ayers went four years without buying new underwear. He was waiting for Rangiora Farmers to reopen.

It's been four years since David Ayers bought a pair of new undies.

The Waimakariri mayor was waiting patiently for Farmers to reopen in his North Canterbury town. 

On Thursday morning, the wait was over. 

He was among the hundreds to gather on High St, Rangiora, for the doors to open. 

Ayers was personally vested in the store's rebuild. He had publicly pledged to not buy a new pair of underpants until the Farmers reopened in a stand to back local businesses.

"This is a huge vote of confidence in Rangiora and North Canterbury, something the district has been waiting for for four years," Ayers said.

The old Farmers building, on the same site, closed in 2012 because of safety concerns after the earthquakes. It was demolished in 2014. 

Whitcoulls, Pascoes, Specsavers and a sushi shop are in the new building.

Among the throng of shoppers was Liz Partridge. 

"People are absolutely thrilled. It brings Rangiora alive again having Farmers here."

