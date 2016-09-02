Full on Father's Day for foster dad

Full on Father's Day for Christchurch foster dad Mark Wallace

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/FAIRFAX NZ Mark Wallace, a foster father who went through the foster system himself, wrestles with some of his foster boys.

Mark Wallace sounds like any other dad when he says this Father's Day he wants a big breakfast, a day of fishing, and maybe a nice card.

Unlike other dads, Wallace is helping to raise six boys put into his care in extremely difficult circumstances.

Wallace is a foster dad, and for the last 20 years he and wife Maralyn have opened their home to countless children put into Child, Youth and Family (CYF) care.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/ FAIRFAX NZ Mark Wallace's wife Maralyn says her husband's calm and steady nature helps him connect with the boys.

The couple now run a family home for boys in Christchurch.

They have two adult daughters of their own, a son they have raised since infancy, and are caring for six boys between the ages of 10 and 16.

"It's a lot of fun. It's hard work, and it has its moments. But it's very rewarding," Wallace said.

Wallace and his wife decided to start fostering children not long after they had their first daughter.

Mark was raised in CYF care, and knew how important a good upbringing was.

"It was really difficult, so I really wanted to give back."

The couple committed themselves to turning around kids who had it tough.

"Some of the boys come from really abusive backgrounds. When they arrive here they sometimes have really big behavioural problems.

"The most rewarding thing for me is when you see that child turn a corner and see the behaviour change over the months. They can leave completely different kids."

The turn around took a lot of work, Wallace said.

"Most of these boys, they really need a dad. Some of them don't have one, or the one they have might be abusive or violent or in and out of the picture.

"They need a dad to show them how to be a man. But also just someone to play rough and tumble with, to talk to, to be there for them."

Structure, routine and boundaries played a big role, Wallace said.

"Sometimes what they really need is a hug. That can be just as important."

Fostering was not easy though, and took an emotional toll on everyone involved.

"One of the hardest things is thinking you can save every child. You put a huge amount of energy into them but sometimes it doesn't work out.

"You can't think just loving them will be enough. It's not."

Maralyn Wallace's calm and steady nature was a key to the couple's success with the boys.

"One of the best things about Mark is the boys get to see how well he treats me," she said.

"A lot of the boys would never have seen a man respecting a woman before. It's really important.

"We want to send boys out of here who are going to become good men, who are going to contribute to society."

More than 5000 New Zealand children are in the care of CYF. Dyanne Bensley​ works with the foster parents who take of them.

"Mark and Maralyn are some of the best. We have social workers calling us all the time asking if they have any space in the house," she said.

Bensley said the organisation needed more foster carers.

"We're crying out for them really."

"It's really challenging work and it's not for everyone. But if you are passionate about children then it can be very rewarding."

BECOMING A CAREGIVER

All CYF caregivers are trained and approved to have a child or young person in their care.

The application process usually takes about two or three months and involves:

- A police check

- Providing proof of identity

- A full medical report

- Providing names and addresses of two referees

- Taking part in personal interviews, one of which will be within the applicant's home.

For more information about becoming a CYF home foster parent contact Bensley on 029 650 0119

