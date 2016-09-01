Canterbury children meet Olympic 'hero' and gold medallist Lisa Carrington video

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff.co.nz

Olympic kayak champion Lisa Carrington visits Yaldhurst Model School in Christchurch.

Preparations started early at Christchurch's Yaldhurst Model School.

Senior students swept the playground, cleaned benches, triple checked the microphone, and laid out their placard. It read "H E R O", in cardboard cut-out letters.

An Olympic kayaking champion was coming to see them.

Lisa Carrington showed Christchurch pupils her two Olympic medals from Rio.
JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/FAIRFAX NZ

Lisa Carrington showed Christchurch pupils her two Olympic medals from Rio.

On Thursday, three-time Olympic medallist Lisa Carrington arrived in Christchurch. She's been touring New Zealand cities following her history-making performance in Rio.

Her accomplishments, becoming the first New Zealand woman to win two medals at the same Olympics, were not overlooked by her excited pre-teen fans.

READ MORE:
Carrington hopes to inspire Kiwi kids
* Rio 2016: Carrington claims second medal
* Rio 2016: The golden glow is back

Olympic kayaking champion Lisa Carrington has visited schools in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and now Christchurch.
JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/FAIRFAX NZ

Olympic kayaking champion Lisa Carrington has visited schools in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and now Christchurch.

Yaldhurst Model School principal Allan Robertson had the event planned to the finest detail.

Each student got the chance to meet Lisa Carrington. Robertson had estimated it would take three to five minutes for Carrington to shake each of the 130 pupils' hands.

When she arrived, some of the students started to physically shake in excitment. "I'll never wash my hand again" was a common phrase squealed between groups.

Renae Lloyd, 6, picked flowers from her grandmother's garden to present to Olympic kayaking champion Lisa Carrington.
JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/FAIRFAX NZ

Renae Lloyd, 6, picked flowers from her grandmother's garden to present to Olympic kayaking champion Lisa Carrington.

But when the time came, the gravitas of Carrington was too much for some – too nervous to ask their prepared questions or even look at the Olympian.

Ad Feedback

Six-year-old Renae Lloyd​ spent the morning collecting flowers from her nana's garden. At school, she re-purposed a spare hair tie to make a bouquet for Carrington.

Renae​ and friend Carly spent the Olympics playing kayaking, like Carrington. They swapped between being the kayaker, pumping their arms with an imagined paddle, and being "the government" who would watch the Olympics. "But a girl government, not boys!" Lloyd​ added.

Brave pupils asked Carrington who her favourite teacher was, how long practices took and how it felt to be in a kayak.

PE, of course, was Carrington's favourite subject, and Rio was a once in a lifetime opportunity, she said.

"It would be very difficult to medal again," Carrington said. She had been training fulltime, kayaking at least three days a week and spending hours at the gym. 

"I'll have to try very hard going into the future."

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

the press headlines

Reforms 'completely undemocratic'

Carrington's legion of child fans video

Lyttelton Primary principal quits

Liquor magnate's family in court

Kiwis affected in gondola plan

Band rotunda to be rebuilt

More canned Kiwi air for Chinese

Prisoners fight grey walls

Breast cancer labelled 'sexual activity'

'How can someone just disappear?'

Defence points to lack of forensic links

Coventry sent to ... ?

Christchurch teenager in karting world champs

Kids design Adventure Park track video

No camo: Adams treated to haka

Ad Feedback
special offers