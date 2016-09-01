Canterbury children meet Olympic 'hero' and gold medallist Lisa Carrington

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff.co.nz Olympic kayak champion Lisa Carrington visits Yaldhurst Model School in Christchurch.

Preparations started early at Christchurch's Yaldhurst Model School.

Senior students swept the playground, cleaned benches, triple checked the microphone, and laid out their placard. It read "H E R O", in cardboard cut-out letters.

An Olympic kayaking champion was coming to see them.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/FAIRFAX NZ Lisa Carrington showed Christchurch pupils her two Olympic medals from Rio.

On Thursday, three-time Olympic medallist Lisa Carrington arrived in Christchurch. She's been touring New Zealand cities following her history-making performance in Rio.

Her accomplishments, becoming the first New Zealand woman to win two medals at the same Olympics, were not overlooked by her excited pre-teen fans.

READ MORE:

* Carrington hopes to inspire Kiwi kids

* Rio 2016: Carrington claims second medal

* Rio 2016: The golden glow is back

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/FAIRFAX NZ Olympic kayaking champion Lisa Carrington has visited schools in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and now Christchurch.

Yaldhurst Model School principal Allan Robertson had the event planned to the finest detail.

Each student got the chance to meet Lisa Carrington. Robertson had estimated it would take three to five minutes for Carrington to shake each of the 130 pupils' hands.

When she arrived, some of the students started to physically shake in excitment. "I'll never wash my hand again" was a common phrase squealed between groups.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/FAIRFAX NZ Renae Lloyd, 6, picked flowers from her grandmother's garden to present to Olympic kayaking champion Lisa Carrington.

But when the time came, the gravitas of Carrington was too much for some – too nervous to ask their prepared questions or even look at the Olympian.

Six-year-old Renae Lloyd​ spent the morning collecting flowers from her nana's garden. At school, she re-purposed a spare hair tie to make a bouquet for Carrington.

Renae​ and friend Carly spent the Olympics playing kayaking, like Carrington. They swapped between being the kayaker, pumping their arms with an imagined paddle, and being "the government" who would watch the Olympics. "But a girl government, not boys!" Lloyd​ added.

Brave pupils asked Carrington who her favourite teacher was, how long practices took and how it felt to be in a kayak.

PE, of course, was Carrington's favourite subject, and Rio was a once in a lifetime opportunity, she said.

"It would be very difficult to medal again," Carrington said. She had been training fulltime, kayaking at least three days a week and spending hours at the gym.

"I'll have to try very hard going into the future."

- Stuff