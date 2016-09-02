Hit-and-run victim's plea to driver: 'please come forward'

Lying in a hospital bed with a broken wrist, bruised knee and mangled moped, Duncan Robertson is "thanking my lucky stars".

"I'm not paralysed anywhere – it could have been a lot worse."

A hit-and-run driver knocked the 34-year-old off his moped on the corner of Grahams and Wairakei roads in Christchurch about 5.37am Thursday. The silver sedan stopped briefly, then drove on.

Roberton, a diesel mechanic, was on his way to work. He thought the driver, turning right as he went straight, would stop, but "they just suddenly turned right in front of me".

"I had no chance to brake," he said.

"My reactions are usually pretty quick, but I guess I didn't have a chance. I can remember pretty clearly a 'bang' when I hit the car. I can remember looking down and seeing the roof of the car as I flew over the top of it."

Robertson hit the ground. At first he thought he was fine, then he noticed a pulsing sensation in his wrist.

"I looked down and saw a bit of bone sticking out of my wrist and then realised, 'oh this is kind of going to bugger my day up a bit."

Several bystanders came to Robertson's aid. They helped him up off the road and called emergency services.

Robertson was not angry with the driver. He just wanted them to come forward.

"Please come forward, I understand everybody makes mistakes, we've both been very unfortunate.

"The way I see it, it's happened, I'm not going to hold any grudges against the driver, it was a stupid mistake, all I'm worried about is just getting better."

His moped, which was uninsured, is a write-off. With a three month recovery ahead of him, he was not too concerned.

"I'm not going to be riding a motorbike anytime soon.

"I was thinking of saving up to buy a bigger motorcycle, not a moped, but a real motorcycle anyway."

Anyone with information regarding the crash should call police on (03) 363 7400.

