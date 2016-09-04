Mystery blasts in Rolleston

Police unable to find source of mystery explosions heard in Rolleston

Rolleston residents reported four explosions on Saturday night.
Police have been unable to identify the source of explosions reported in the Canterbury town of Rolleston late on Saturday night.

Residents had a fright when about four blasts were heard between 11pm and midnight, in the town's southeast area.

Police district command centre spokesman Adam Chambers told Stuff that police had received about a dozen calls between 11.18pm and 11.32pm.

However, officers sent to the scene were unable to find what caused the sound.

"The short answer is we don't know," he said.

It's one of several mysterious bangs reported in recent months.

In June, police in Palmerston North were unable to find the source of a "deep resounding bang", with residents speculating it could be anything from meteors cracking the sound barrier, to claps of thunder, a blown transformer, a garage door slamming, a sparkler bomb and even aliens.

And in August, Wellingtonians were woken by "a huge, huge noise", likened to a house going down a hill, or a petrol tanker blowing up.

Again, emergency services were unable to identify the cause.

