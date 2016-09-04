Mystery red streak in Wanganui, blasts in Rolleston

Red streak seen in Wanganui at time of mystery explosions in Rolleston, Canterbury

SUPPLIED/SELWYN DISTRICT COUNCIL Rolleston residents reported four explosions on Saturday night.

A security guard saw a red flash in the sky north of Wanganui at the same time explosions were heard in Rolleston, Canterbury on Saturday night.

Nick O'Leary, who was on duty at Wanganui Hospital, said he saw the red streak for a split second just after 11.30pm.

"I saw a red flash move across the sky, it was heading north from Wanganui. There was no loud explosion or noise."

O'Leary returned to his his colleagues and said he had seen a meteorite or space junk entering the atmosphere.

"If I had not been looking up at that second I wouldn't have seen it."

Police were unable to identify the source of explosions reported by several residents in Rolleston.

Do you know more? Send your tips, photos and videos to newstips@stuff.co.nz

Residents had a fright when about four blasts were heard between 11pm and midnight, in the town's southeast area.

Police district command centre spokesman Adam Chambers told Stuff that police had received about a dozen calls between 11.18pm and 11.32pm.

However, officers sent to the scene were unable to find what caused the sound.

"The short answer is we don't know," he said.

It's one of several mysterious bangs reported in recent months.

In June, police in Palmerston North were unable to find the source of a "deep resounding bang", with residents speculating it could be anything from meteors cracking the sound barrier, to claps of thunder, a blown transformer, a garage door slamming, a sparkler bomb and even aliens.

And in August, Wellingtonians were woken by "a huge, huge noise", likened to a house going down a hill, or a petrol tanker blowing up.

Again, emergency services were unable to identify the cause.

- Stuff