Man jailed on daughter’s birthday

Christchurch man Travis Baillie jailed on daughter’s first birthday

Travis Baillie, 25, has been jailed for offending including stealing a car from Christchurch's Odyssey House.

Travis James Baillie was in tears at his sentencing because his daughter had been brought to see him in court on her first birthday.

She was in the Christchurch District Court when her father was jailed for 27 months on Monday.

Among the list of offending, the 25-year-old was charged with absconding from a drug rehabilitation programme at Odyssey House and unlawfully taking one of the centre's cars, which has not been recovered.

Defence counsel David Goldwater said Baillie left the programme when his supports in the community vanished – both his parents were imprisoned.

Judge Jane Farish said Baillie came from a disadvantaged background, which led to Youth Court offending and a chronic methamphetamine addiction.

She saw him as being capable of change, and told him: "You don't have to let your upbringing define you."

The judge pointed out that his 1-year-old daughter was in court on her birthday, while he was heading for prison.

"How many more birthdays are you going to spend like that?" she asked him. "If ever there was a motivating factor, it is her, for you to be able to change."

Taking the car from Odyssey House was "a pretty low thing to have done", Judge Farish said.

She resentenced Baillie on the original charges that put him on home detention at the residential rehabilitation programme, and sent him to jail with extra time for the additional offending – taking three cars, stealing petrol, disqualified driving, and breach of home detention.

She imposed a total sentence of 27 months' jail, and disqualified him from driving until November 2017.

She made no order for reparations for his victims because it was unrealistic. Baillie already owes $22,000 in unpaid fines and reparation for other offending.

- Stuff