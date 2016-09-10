Why Waimate? Why not

Locked and loaded in Waimate

Alastair Paulin Olympic silver medallist Natalie Rooney at her family home in Studholme.

New Zealand's first Rio Olympic medal winner sees a big future for her hometown.

Although she is technically no longer a "Waimo", trap shooter Natalie Rooney still calls the South Canterbury hamlet of Waimate home. She lives and works in Timaru but the family home is in Studholme, 10 minutes out of Waimate.

On the day I visit her in Studholme, she is taking time off work to prepare for a few upcoming school visits and then a trip to Rome for a trap-shooting competition. She is about to visit Waituna Creek School, the country school that educated both her and cyclist Dylan Kennett, Waimate's two Rio Olympians. It was a two-room school when she was there, and she would bike a kilometre to the bus stop every day, except when it rained and her mum would take pity on her.

Alastair Paulin The Waimate Event Centre, with stage 2 under construction.

She loves Waimate's "small community feel where we all look after each other" and says upcoming development – especially the Waimate Events Centre – will make a big difference to the town's youth.

"I think it will encourage teens to stick around and more events will boost Waimate's economy. Waimate has lacked a few things and the Event Centre is one of them."

Rooney's father Gary Rooney, the force behind Canterbury earthmoving company Rooney Construction, is a major backer of the centre, which Waimate District Council chief executive Bede Carran says was made possible only "by the generosity of Gary Rooney. There was talk the centre would carry his name but the publicity-averse Rooney was not keen.

Alastair Paulin Waimate's main street, Queen St, is looking a bit shabby.

The Event Centre, which is in the midst of stage two of its $3.8 million development, will host one of its biggest events this Thursday, when the town celebrates its Olympians. All the district's schools have been invited and organiser Carolyn Johns says the absentee messages include one from Prime Minister John Key.

WAIMATE SET TO BOOM

If Key were present in person, he might well point to Waimate as a beneficiary of New Zealand's doubling down on dairy.

Alastair Paulin Fonterra's Studholme plant near Waimate, which has received consent to expand.

The Waimate hinterland is prospering, with economic consultancy BERL estimating it grew by more than 3 per cent in the years 2006-2011. That growth is likely to be bolstered by three large-scale projects near Waimate. The first is the expansion of the Chinese-owned Oceania Dairy processing factory at Glenavy, a 15 minute drive to the south.

Construction of a 30,375 square metre expansion has begun, which will more than triple the size of the plant. About 200 construction workers are expected at the height, with about 100 permanent staff due to start next year. According to Oceania's consent for the expansion, it is expected to create 285 jobs over the next ten years.

A little up SH1, only 10 minutes from Waimate, the Waimate District Council has this year approved a consent for the potential expansion of Fonterra's processing plant. The consent application indicates a 30-tonne-an-hour dryer, a new boiler and associated warehousing and technical facilities is expected to add more than 100 new jobs to the plant, if milk volumes rise to trigger the expansion.

John Bisset The Oceania Dairy factory near Glenavy, South Canterbury.

And in the Hunter Hills to the west of Waimate, the Hunter Downs Water irrigation scheme proposes to irrigate 40,000 hectares of farmland between Waimate and Timaru with water from the Waitaki Rover at a cost of about $160 million to $250 million.

A 2011 study commissioned by Meridian Energy, a former partner in the scheme, says it could add about $100 million to the Waimate District's total household income, or another 9.8 per cent of the district's basic annual household income.

So things should be looking rosy in Waimate, population 2800, the district's main town.

John Bisset Waimate Mayor Craig Rowley pictured at Kelceys Bush.

On an early spring day, Waimate certainly looks lovely as I drive into the town where I was born. Queen St, the main retail strip, stretches to Mt John to the south, and the rhododendrons around the Waimate Bowling Club are in full bloom.

Many shopfronts boast photos of Rooney and Kennett and Olympic rings in advance of Thursday's civic celebration although the window of rural supplier RD1 features a different kind of ring – a calf feeding trough with a circle of 20 pink teats.

Look a little closer though, and Queen St appears shabby. Thirteen out of 50 odd shopfronts stand empty, about a quarter, and several of the remaining businesses are dowdy-looking secondhand shops. The street-scaping features some tired-looking cabbage trees and not much else.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/FAIRFAX NZ Cafe on Queen owner Saul Sheehy, centre, with other Queen St retailers and the petition to keep the town's information centre in the old post office building, behind.

Real estate agent David Owen, who was mayor for 21 years, blames the Waimate District Council for neglecting the town's centre. He says "it's important that the town looks healthy and prosperous" but Queen St's amenities are "past their use-by date" and the council should be "keeping the town active and looking good, and this council and the previous one have done nothing about that". Given that Owen is standing for council, his comments can be seen as politicking, but his viewpoint was echoed by another former councillor who said Queen St was looking "terrible".

And then there was this: At a recent public meeting where the health of Queen St was being discussed, councillor Councillor Sharyn Cain said that "paying to tidy up the main street" was not the responsibility of ratepayers.

Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley, who is also a Queen St business owner – the former policeman owns Loot Jewellers – has been at a remote West Coast whitebaiting stand all week, out of cell phone range. But he addressed the state of Queen St's retailers last month.

The council had "a lot of support for the businesses in Waimate", he told the Timaru Herald.

"The council went out to consultation last year with the [long term plan] looking to rates and money for business promotion in the town and the council got told in no uncertain terms that the business didn't want that, " Rowley said.

"We realise that it's critical that the business work well in town.

"We think the information centre is a trigger point ... there needs to be an economic development plan for the district and that includes the main street."

The council would be looking into creating a plan "over the next few months".

​As a rural services town, Waimate depends on the health of the hinterland, and with dairy prices in the doldrums, some pain is bound to show up on Queen St. The venerable Empire Hotel shut its doors last year, and Owen ticks off a list of businesses that have closed in 2016: a butcher, a cafe, a dairy, and a real estate firm.

"Town and country work together, they move together, and neither leaves the other behind," says Owen, citing rising house price as a sign that away from Queen St , the town appears to be thriving.

Owen says rental demand is being driven by construction workers at Oceania and house prices are being boosted by the trickle-down effect from Auckland and retirees looking for an affordable lifestyle.

In the last six months, house prices are up about 10 per cent and up 15-18 per cent over the last 18 months, he says. Still, Waimate is affordable compared to larger cities. Decent three-bedroom houses are available for less than $250,000. I spot an ad for a three-bedroom character villa for $239,000 and Owen shows me a listing for a five bedroom/two bathroom house with two living rooms for $327,000.

"There's a lot of promise in the hinterland of Waimate and that's something we've been looking for for many years," says Owen.

"Outside businessmen are saying there's a lot going for Waimate and we should be grabbing it with both hands but we're quite conservative – we don't get too excited about that kind of thing."

THE SHEMOZZLE ON QUEEN ST

After 12 years on the sidelines, from where he says he kept a "keen interest" in local politics, Owen has thrown his hat into the ring again. He says he was motivated to stand for council by "the silly things that have been happening and a lack of communication with the people."

He says Waimate people are "losing our democracy" and the council needs to be more transparent and accountable. "If I can help our community with that, then I'm in for the fight."

The breaking point seems to have been what he calls the "shemozzle" around a council staff decision to move Waimate's information centre from its Queen St site in the old post office building – on the main retail street – into the new Event Centre a few blocks away.

Retailers complained they had not been consulted, that they would lose foot traffic and business, and, in a petition signed by more than 1500 people, that the council had displayed "a lack of understanding of business etiquette and regard for a prosperous town centre by taking yet another 'business service' from the Main St".

A group of business owners approached Owen to help them present the petition to a council meeting on August 23, after which the council asked its staff to write a report on the relocation.

In the meantime the information centre, which Owen says was supposed to have been moved by the end of August, has remained in the old post office, and the staff report will be presented to a full council meeting on October 4, four days before the local body elections, says Carran.

He defends the decision to move the information centre, saying it drew few visitors anyway. Sixty per cent of its users were locals, he says, with an average of only seven tourists a day, and given that event promotion was also run out of the information centre, it made sense to locate it at what will become the venue for many of those events. It helps that by moving the information centre to a council-owned facility, the council would likely cut the $9850 it paid last in rent, power and rates for the site last year.

The stoush on Queen St is, business owners feel, symptomatic of a council that does not seem to care much about them.

In their petition submission, they say "the business owners assure councillors that it is essential that closer collaboration is needed in future to rectify an obvious gap in the relationships previously enjoyed over many years".

In the wake of the proposed move one of the petition presenters, Saul Sheehy, the co-owner of Cafe on Queen, says a lack of support from the council was one of the factors in his decision to sell the business.

"The information centre leaving is a vote of no confidence by the council," he told the Timaru Herald.

"It's taking away an important centre from the business district."

Business Waimate chairwoman Beverley Knowles told the Timaru Herald other businesses would "follow" Cafe on Queen and leave if it was sold.

"A lot of businesses do not feel supported," she said.

"It's too sad seeing so many empty places on the main street."

Sheehy felt the council had not taken a ratepayers' petition against the proposed information centre move seriously.

Owen wants to be positive, saying he "would hope that they'd take some notice of 1500 people in a town of 3000-odd".

But he does want to overplay what is, after all, a move of 400 metres.

"It has become an issue but it is not a big issue. The big issues are that we need to keep building our community up and have jobs for them."

