Christchurch garage fire suspicious

Christchurch garage fire treated as suspicious

A fire engine outside a suspicious garage fire in Wainoni.
CHARLIE MITCHELL/FAIRFAX NZ

A garage fire in eastern Christchurch is believed to have been deliberately lit.

Firefighters were called to a house on Cuffs Rd, Wainoni, shortly after 10.30pm on Monday night.

The garage had been set alight, and was burning down when firefighters arrived.

The fire was put out shortly after 11.00pm but the garage had been razed.

A fire communications spokesman said it was being treated as suspicious.

No one was in the garage at the time, and the house did not appear to be damaged.

The house's occupants watched from the sidewalk, while one held a cat.

 

