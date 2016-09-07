Randy cat plagues house

Randy cat 'not wanted' by Christchurch resident

PETER DAVIES/FACEBOOK Peter Davies wants the "giant randy cat" to stay away.

A Christchurch resident has pleaded with the owner of a giant "randy cat" to keep it inside for a few nights.

Peter Davies posted on the Governors Bay Community Facebook page with a hand-drawn picture of the offending cat.

"For the last week it has spent most of the night mewling on our terrace or being chased by me with a water-pistol around the garden," he wrote.

The cat is described as "mainly dark grey with a white undercarriage and a rubbish voice".

"No one in our house wants to have sex with you mr cat please go away," he said.

Veterinary nurse Sarah Clements said cats did not have a specific mating season, but tended to go out more in warmer months.

There was generally a boom in new kittens about Christmas, she said.

The general gestation period for a cat is 58 to 63 days.

- Stuff