Police look for pizza thief

Thief steals five pizzas from Domino's delivery man

FAIRFAX Police said a delivery driver was robbed of the pizzas about 5.40pm.

Police are on the hunt for a pizza thief in Christchurch.

Domino's Pizza manager Amit Baddhan stopped at a Mandeville St, Riccarton home about 5.42pm Thursday.

He went to the front door, but no-one answered. On the way back to his car a man approached.

"He just asked me some weird questions like where is the best bus stop and where is the bus exchange. After that he pushed me, took the bag and ran away."

The man took off with five pizzas, two beef and three chicken, worth over $100.

"I was scared but I was also really shocked, I never expected something like that . . . this is the first time it's happened to me."

Baddhan described the man as Maori, about 182cm tall and wearing a black puffer jacket, cream pants, a black beanie and black shoes.

A police spokesman said a search was under way for the offender.

- Stuff