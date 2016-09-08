'Badly shaken' after home invasion

Armed burglar forces his way into a couple's house and demands money

A man armed with knife pushed his way into a Christchurch couple's house and demanded money.

Police sought public help to find the offender, who had left the New Brighton couple "badly shaken".

The offender entered the couple's home, near the corner of Union St and Mountbatten streets, just before 2pm on Thursday.

He knocked on their door, a woman answered and the offender pushed his way into the house.

He had what was thought to be a dark-handled 20cm steak knife.

"The offender demanded money.

"The woman retreated to the safety of a bedroom to alert her partner and call police."

Police with dogs arrived within minutes.

The offender fled, possibly down Mountbatten St.

"A police dog tracked his trail but then lost it because it's thought the offender may have escaped by vehicle."

Police and neighbours comforted the couple.

The offender was about 170cm tall, of medium build and possibly Maori or Pasifika.

He wore a lightweight dark training jacket over a black hoodie, dark trousers, dark running shoes, and a pale scarf on his face.

Anyone with information and/or who operates CCTV in the area was asked to contact Constable Roger Carran on 03 363 7400.

Alternatively, people could phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

