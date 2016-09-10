'Tropical' day for a semi-nude ski

Mount Cheeseman skiers strip down to undies

It was a stunning spring day in Canterbury - perfect for half-naked skiing.
When the sky is blue and the snow is fresh, it seems ski-ing half-naked is called for. 

At least it was for a group of fresh air lovers at Mount Cheeseman, a club skifield about an hour and a half west of Christchurch. 

About 50 people stripped down to their undies in "tropical mountain weather" on Saturday – 8 degrees Celsius. 

Two participants of the Mount Cheeseman Undie 500.
It's the fourth year in a row the Cheesman Undie 500 has taken place since the club resurrected the tradition in the 1980s.

Skifield marketing manager Ana Haase​ said the field received about 35 centimetres of fresh snow in the wintry storm that swept the country earlier in the week. 

Ana Haase, who is eight-and-a-half months pregnant, starts the Undie 500 race.
"It's been an absolutely fantastic day and the weather was stunning so people were quite happy to get their clothes off."

Haase said some daring folk had completed the challenge in -2C temperatures in previous years. 

Undie 500 participants had to run up the mountain, put their skis or snowboards on and then ski down the mountain through various obstacles, including a limbo bar. 

Haase said this year's ski season had been "pretty good" but not the best. 

She said the recent snowfall would see the field through to next weekend at least.

 

