Fatal fire was 'like looking into a furnace'

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF.CO.NZ Fatal fire in North Canterbury town.

Neighbours tried to douse a blaze with a garden hose and get inside a burning flat to save an elderly man, but the fire was too strong.

The North Canterbury man, in his 80s, perished.

He was the sole occupant of a council flat in Church St, Amberley, where an "unsurvivable" fire started just before 9am on Sunday.

George Heard The council-owned flat on Church Street in Amberley, North Canterbury, on Sunday morning.

Blaring smoke alarms alerted neighbours, one of whom called 111.

"There were working smoke alarms in the property, and it was the neighbours who made the call after hearing the alarms going off."

Neighbour Beverley Baker said she heard an explosion and other sounds as the windows shattered.

"[Fire] was coming out the windows and up to the roof."

Neighbours tried to control the fire with a garden hose. One tried to get inside the flat, but the fire was too strong.

The man, who has not yet been named by police, was described as "a lovely old chap" by his neighbour, Doug McCullagh.

Amberley chief fire officer Graeme Dalley said the home was "completely engulfed" when he arrived at the scene.

"It was like looking into a furnace.

"It wasn't possible to make entry until we did some firefighting to get rid of the heat out of the building – it was pretty intense, at that point it was unsurvivable."

Dalley said his staff were "feeling the hurt".

"Our mission is to save and preserve lives . . . the sadness of someone tragically passing away in that situation, we are putting support around our members because it's not a pleasant incident to attend."

He said it was important to remember to keep an eye on elderly people.

"People that live alone obviously need to have some sort of support . . . making sure they're making themselves as safe as possible, especially if they're elderly or they are not as mobile."

Police Sergeant Graeme Crosson said there was no evidence of anything suspicious about the fire, but the cause was not yet known.

The property was a stand-alone unit at the end of a cul-de-sac.

A fire investigator would determine the cause of the fire.

- Stuff