Christchurch's Metro Sports Facility to be largest leisure pool in NZ

SUPPLIED The leisure water area at the Metro Sports Facility, expected to open in 2020.

Images showing the inside of Christchurch's $300 million Metro Sports Facility have been released for the first time.

Artist impressions, released by Otakaro Ltd and Christchurch City Council, show bright, large open spaces with huge swimming pool halls.

The 34,000 square metre facility, which will be the largest aquatic and indoor recreation and leisure venue of its kind in New Zealand, will feature a 10-lane, 50 metre swimming pool and separate diving pool with 1000 spectator seats.

SUPPLIED The pool hall at the Metro Sports Facility, which features a 10-lane 50m pool, separate diving pool and seating for 1000 people.

It would also feature the largest leisure pool in the country, five hydroslides, nine indoor sports courts, a gym, and fitness rooms.

READ MORE:

* Work on Christchurch sports facility site to start in a matter of months

* Christchurch anchor projects plagued by land contamination

* Two contractors to ensure 'competition' in metro sports facility tender process

* Crown pledges additional funds for Christchurch's metro sport facility

* Poor planning behind Christchurch's metro sports facility

* Metro Sport Facility tenders considered

Otakaro chief executive Albert Brantley said the images showed the look, size and complexity of the project.

SUPPLIED An artist impression of the Metro Sports Facility's entry area.

An average of 40,000 people were expected through the doors each week once it opened in early 2020.

The facility – to be built on the block bordered by St Asaph St, Moorhouse Ave and Antigua St – was among the Government's priority projects and was initially expected to be completed this year.

However, the project has been delayed after the Government under-estimated the extent of the "liquefiable" ground at the site. The main construction work would now begin around June 2017.

Supplied The latest design of the Metro Sports Facility, released on Monday.

Last month, Leighs Cockram Joint Venture Ltd was selected to assist with the next phase of design.

Early works on site would get underway next month.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said she was confident the facility would reignite sport and recreation participation rates in the city.

SUPPLIED The location of Christchurch's Metro Sports Facility.

"The Metro Sports Facility will be a hub of activity for people of all ages and abilities within our community. It will truly offer something for everyone."

The council, which would run the facility once it opened, was contributing $147m toward the project, and the Crown was paying the remaining amount, including land purchase.

A report, released to the Labour Party under the Official Information Act, showed operating costs for the new facility would be between $7.5 million and $8m a year.

Swimming Canterbury West Coast chairman Wayne Rollinson​ said the association has worked hard to maintain participation levels with a depleted network of pools since the earthquakes.

Having a world-class venue in the city would be a big incentive to the sport, he said.

Sport Canterbury and High Performance Sport New Zealand would both be based at the centre.

Sport Canterbury chief executive Julyan Falloon said with so many disciplines catered for under one roof, the facility would be a centre of excellence for the city's promising and talented athletes.

"The facility's ability to host major sport and recreation events, attracting residents and visitors alike, will also be a major draw card."

The facility will feature:

* 10-lane, 50m swimming pool and a separate diving pool, with 1000 spectator seats

* Largest leisure pool in the country

* Five hydro slides

* Learn to swim pool

* Aquatic sensory facility

* Birthday party room

* Warm water pool/spa/sauna/steam room

* Multipurpose indoor courts with capacity for nine netball courts

* 2500 retractable seats in the show court

* Gym/weights facility

* Group fitness rooms

* Performance movement centre

* High performance sports centre

* Sports House - shared administration area for regional sport

* VIP and media areas

* Café

​* Childcare facility

- Stuff