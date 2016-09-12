Christchurch power mostly restored

Power restored to most Christchurch households

ORION Power is out to thousands of Christchurch homes.

Power has been restored to most Christchurch households and businesses.

More than 1230 properties in Bishopdale, Bryndwr, Harewood, Northcote and Papanui lost power at 1.12pm.

By 2:30 pm power had mostly been restored to the affected propertie, though the Orion website said 53 properties in Weedons remained without power because of a "vehicle contact with Orion asset".

The properties in Weedons and West Melton have been without power since shortly before 10am.

A handful of properties elsewhere in the city were without power.

Orion's website said the outages were under investigation.

- Stuff