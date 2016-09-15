Calf nabbed in suburban street

Christchurch police pick up bobby calf

CANTERBURY POLICE Police picked up a bobby calf wandering in Phillipstown on Wednesday night. He spent a night in the cells before being handed over to animal control.

Christchurch police could barely believe the call they got early Thursday morning.

"We got a call from a member of public of a bobby calf wandering around Phillipstown," a spokeswoman said.

The suburb of Phillipstown lies south-east of the city centre, just outside the four avenues.

The call came just before 3am and the calf was found on the corner of England and Worcester streets.

READ MORE:

* Police follow milk or meat theories in $2m cow theft

* Massive police chase to take down errant cow

* Horse off course and on Dunedin's Southern Motorway

Canterbury police posted an update on their Facebook page on Thursday, which was shared 150 times and generated more than 100 comments.

The urban calf was taken back to the cells, where he spent the night.

"Feeding him proved tricky, with not a lot of grass to be had at the station and the calf having an apparent aversion to trim milk," the post said.

The calf had since been handed over to animal control, the spokeswoman said.

"It's going to be re-homed."

- Stuff