Fire causes millions in damage to Tait Communications building

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF.CO.NZ A large fire has engulfed a commercial building in northwest Christchurch.

A large fire has cost millions of dollars in damage to a two-storey building in northwest Christchurch.

The fire has severely damaged the two storey building owned by Tait Electronics. It is one of three owned by the company and used to store electronic components.

Office space was leased to two tenants, MimoMax, a subsidiary of Tait Electronics and the New Zealand Manufacturers Employers Association.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ Smoke coming from the scene.

There were no staff members in the building when the fire started.

Tait Electronics chief executive Garry Diack said two cleaners raised the alarm at about 6pm after seeing smoke coming out of the building.

Eight fire engines are still at the scene working to ensure the fire is out, Fire Service Southern Communications duty shift manager Andrew Norris said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ Firefighters battle the blaze.

Crews were expected to work on dampening down the scene overnight.

At the height of the blaze 42 fire service personnel were at the scene.

Diack said half of the building, including the leased office space, was completely "burnt out".

He told RNZ it had been undergoing refurbishment for a possible sale and would cost millions to rebuild.

Electronic materials stored in the building had minor damage to packaging only, but the business would not be affected.

"No one was harmed which is good, and the impact to the business is minimal but it's disappointing we have an asset that has been damaged."

Christchurch-based Fire Region Commander Steve Turek said the fire was well developed on arrival.

"We have a number of firefighters and commanders here dealing with the fire. At the moment we are in the process of making entry through the front roller doors and are attacking the fire from the rear," he said.

"Our crews are working quite arduously in heavy smoke conditions and there is a lot of breathing apparatus being worn."

* An earlier version of this story said staff members were unaccounted for.

- Stuff