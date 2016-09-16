Firefighters battle flames at Tait Communications in Christchurch

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF.CO.NZ A large fire has engulfed a commercial building in northwest Christchurch.

Fire crews are working to contain a fire tearing through a commercial building northwest Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to Tait Communications on Wairakei Rd, Burnside, about 6.15pm on Friday after smoke started coming out of the building.

All Tait staff members are accounted for.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ Smoke coming from the scene.

Ten fire engines are at the scene and still working to contain the flames.

Christchurch-based Fire Region Commander Steve Turek said the fire was well developed on arrival.

"We have a number of firefighters and commanders here dealing with the fire. At the moment we are in the process of making entry through the front roller doors and are attacking the fire from the rear," he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ Firefighters battle the blaze.

"Our crews are working quite arduously in heavy smoke conditions and there is a lot of breathing apparatus being worn."

* An earlier version of this story said staff members were unaccounted for.

