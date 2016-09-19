Lucky escape from river crash

Man cut from car after crash into Christchurch's Styx River

GEORGE HEARD/FAIRFAX NZ A man is lucky to be alive after crashing off a bridge on Christchurch's Radcliffe Road.

Two people are lucky to have escaped a serious crash into Christchurch's Styx River that tore their car into two pieces.

The car crashed off a bridge on Radcliffe Road, near the intersection with Hawkins Road, north of the city, about 10.30pm on Sunday night.

The car was ripped into two pieces by the force of the crash.

Police southern district command centre Senior Sergeant Vaughan Lapslie said the car "didn't quite make it into the river", but came to a rest on the riverbank.

Firefighters freed one man from the car, while a second occupant was already outside the car when they arrived, a southern fire communications spokesman said.

The trapped man was understood to have suffered a concussion, but further details of their condition were not available.

- Stuff