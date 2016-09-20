Cat owners outraged by council

Cat owners outraged over Selwyn Council's pet collection practice

COURTNEAY WHITT Courtneay Whitt's cat, Bombay, went missing from Jones Rd in Rolleston on September 10.

A Canterbury council has come under fire from upset pet owners following revelations dead cats collected by roading contractors are not checked for microchips.

The practice came to light when Courtneay Whitt​ contacted the Selwyn District Council to find out if her missing 9-year-old tabby Bombay had been found dead.

When pressed, council staff admitted dead cats collected from the roadside by the council's roading maintenance contractor were not scanned for microchips, and no identifying features were noted down.

COURTNEAY WHITT Courtneay Whitt with her dog Ollie.

Bombay, who had been living at Selwyn Vets on Jones Rd, had been missing since September 10.

"I was pretty upset – I got off the phone crying."

She was reluctant to post anything on social media but felt other owners who were missing their pets had a right to know. Those commenting on Whitt's Facebook post were horrified dead cats were not being scanned when they were removed from the roadside.

HELENA O'NEILL/FAIRFAX NZ Rolleston resident and vet nurse Courtneay Whitt.

As a vet nurse, Whitt knew collecting and identifying dead pets was not a nice job.

"I know it's unpleasant, but it's someone's pet. At the end of the day, they want to know."

The issue seems to have caught the Selwyn District Council by surprise.

"As far as we are aware this is the first time that the issue of microchip identification of dead cats has been raised with the council, and we are reviewing our procedures," council roading engineer Mark Chamberlain said.

In the case of dogs, there are specific requirements as dogs are a regulated function of councils. Microchipping of dogs is mandatory and ownership details are held in a national dog database.

Chamberlain said animal control officer dealt with dead dogs found on the roadside so the owner could be informed and arrangements made for removal. If it could not be identified it was to be collected by the contractor.

"There are no such regulations for cats and other small pets, and the council does not hold or currently have access to an ownership database."

Chamberlain said the council recognised that the increasing use of microchipping provided the possibility of identifying dead cats.

"We are working to develop a process to check whether a cat has been microchipped, and to identify and contact the owner."

The council also plans to consider recording information about dead cats, such as colours and markings, so staff can respond to an owner's enquiries.

Meanwhile, councils in Ashburton and Christchurch already scan dead cats and dogs for microchips.

Ashburton District Council contracts engineer (urban/rural) Hernando Marilla said their contractor was equipped with a microchip reader so the owners of pets found dead on council roads could be identified.

A Christchurch City Council spokeswoman said one of its two road maintenance contractors already scanned for microchips, with the second due to start scanning on October 1.

- Stuff