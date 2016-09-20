Container jump chaos

Drunk man falls from Cave Rock after birthday party

Emergency services have called for people to "stop being idiots" after a young man fell up to nine metres from a rocky outcrop at a Christchurch beach.

Drunk from a 16-year-old's birthday party, a group of young people scaled Sumner's Cave Rock shortly before 11.30pm on Saturday night.

A rousing haka woke neighbours before a man in his 20s tried – unsuccessfully – to jump onto nearby shipping containers.

He fell up to nine metres and was taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries, a St John spokesperson said.

He was in a stable condition on Monday afternoon.

The outcrop was fenced off in January 2012 because of rockfall risk. Earthquake strengthening work on the signal mast building began in April.

A group of at least 15 "pretty intoxicated" people were on the rock when a passerby, Sarah, and her partner left the Hollywood 3 cinema on Main Rd.

"They were all singing and doing the haka and we just said, 'somebody is going to fall'," she said.

"Next thing we heard a crash and we assumed the kid fell onto the containers."

Members of the group told Sarah the man said "I can jump this" shortly before taking the plunge.

After he fell, she heard yells of "get off the rocks before the cops get here" while another person climbed the signal mast above Sumner beach.

She said the man who fell was "lying very very still", but was talking.

"He kept saying, 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry.'"

Fire Service southern communications shift manager Riwai Grace said firefighters helped retrieve the injured man from the "enclosed space" he fell into.

"What it comes down to in the end is, people have got to stop being idiots," he said.

"That whole place is dangerous."

