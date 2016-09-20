Sister gambled away funds

Canterbury woman gambled away disabled sister's funds

KIRK HARGREAVES/FAIRFAX NZ A 67-year-old woman has been sentenced to five months' home detention for gambling away $100,000 from her intellectually disabled sister. (STOCK IMAGE)

A woman stole $100,000 put aside by her family to help support her intellectually disabled sister.

Christchurch District Court Judge John Strettell told the 67-year-old that her offending was an "astonishingly and reprehensible act of breach of trust".

It meant her sister's wellbeing was not cared for to an appropriate level, she had to go without, and was unable to live in sufficiently appropriate accommodation.

The woman, who was granted permanent name suppression, was sentenced on Tuesday on a charge dishonestly using her sister's bankcard to take $100,000 out of her bank account, and term deposits.

Defence counsel Simon Shamy said the woman paid back some of the money, and she and her partner were going to sell their home to pay the rest.

He said she was still close to her sister, and was at a loss to explain why she suddenly started stealing the money for gambling.

The victim did not understand what had happened, and was upset about people criticising her sister, he said.

Judge Strettell said the offending was a tragedy for the family.

The offending – between May 2009 and February 2015 – involved 450 transactions.

He said the woman's pre-sentence report said she did not have a gambling addiction, and she told them others encouraged her to use the funds and benefited from them as well.

He sentenced the woman to five months' home detention, and said there was still a degree of dependency between her and her sister, and she was still a person of importance in her sister's life.

He said publication of her name would cause grief to the sister. The new holder of the power of attorney asked that the woman not go to prison, and be granted name suppression.

The judge also ordered reparation of the remaining $61,000.

