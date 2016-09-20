Meet the animal lover behind the infamous cat bag auction

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff.co.nz Taxidermist Claire Hobbs speaks about her artistic animal creations, including a cat handbag.

Claire Third creates fantastic hybrid animals on her kitchen table.

Third is the creator of a bag made of a cat pelt and head which is being auctioned on Trade Me. The listing has received over 18,000 views.

The Christchurch artist, who works as a taxidermist, was inspired years ago when making films about hybridised animals.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/FAIRFAX NZ Christchurch artist Claire Third displays one of her hybrid taxidermy pieces.

"Then I guess I realised that what I really needed to do for me was to make them three-dimensional."

She started learning about taxidermy about 15 years ago, initially teaching herself from books at home.

JOSEPH JOHNSON / FAIRFAX NZ Claire Third is an animal lover, and has two dogs

"The thing is that I'm really squeamish, but I was driven through that with sheer determination because I wanted that finished product."

She uses a range of tools – from "chainsaws to tiny files to invisible thread" – when producing her art.

The animals for her creations usually come from hunting friends who shoot pests on Department of Conservation land.

JOSEPH JOHNSON / FAIRFAX NZ Claire Third models the handbag that's causing all the fuss on Trade Me.

Very rarely, she will find a dead animal on the side of the road. If she does, it goes in the freezer for a few months and she puts notices up at local supermarkets.

She had someone respond to a notice and come pick up their dead cat about 10 years ago.

"He turned up with his son and they were crying, they were so happy to get their cat back."Third is an animal lover who has two dogs – Daphne, a part-Yorkshire terrier, and Sweetcheeks, a foxy-poodle cross.

"A lot of people think I'm a cat hater, animal hater – I'm absolutely not. I'm the softest thing out there when it comes to animals."

She made the cat bag seven or eight years ago for an exhibition. It never sold, and she recently decided to put it on Trade Me.

The cat who provided his pelt was found in the countryside and became a bag because "he had a particularly nice face, and the rest of him was squashed".

If it sells, the money will go towards a new roof and guttering for Third's home.

