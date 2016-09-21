Promoting clean water access a pedal-stroke at a time

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff.co.nz Theo Rohfritsch is biking around the world on a bamboo bike for the Cycle for Water cause.

Theo Rohfritsch was not an experienced cyclist when he started his ride from France to New Zealand.

"The longest cycling trip I ever done before was just one weekend."

Since then, the Frenchman has ridden through 19 countries and covered nearly 25,000 kilometres to campaign for global clean water access with the Cycle For Water initiative.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/FAIRFAX NZ Theo Rohfritsch has ridden 25,000km on a bamboo bike to campaign for clean water access for everyone.

Rohfritsch is nearing the end of his massive ride, with just the leg between Christchurch and Invercargill to go.

He has raised €10,751 (NZD$16,387) through online fundraising to provide clean water to four Thai schools.

Rohfritsch visited the schools and found the situation was "kind of critical".

"I actually tried the water from the tap which was grey and disgusting. I just wanted to puke."

His efforts mean about 1000 children will now have access to safe drinking water.

Rohfritsch was on an expedition to Antarctica when he met two men who had just finished a cycling trip from the Arctic to the Antarctic to promote improved water access.

He decided he needed to "take the torch" and carry on their initiative.

He spent a week in London building a sustainable bamboo bike, and started cycling three times a week to prepare.

His touring set-up weighs about 60 kilograms, including the bike. It has taken him to some unusual situations.

"I was in India and the day before I'd just slept like a homeless guy, and the day after I found myself getting invited in the guest house of the Prime Minister of India."

Throughout his journey, Rohfritsch has received support from global consulting company KPMG.

Christchurch KPMG director Roger Nuttall said Rofhritsch's trip "resonates" with the values of the company, which recently released a report focusing on the importance of water in New Zealand.

"Hats off to Theo. He's the one doing the hard yards in cycling distance and we've got the easy job of just hosting him on the way."

Rohfritsch's journey is scheduled to end on October 6.

A 2015 report by Unicef and the World Health Organisation estimated 663 million people lacked access to safe water worldwide, mostly in Africa and Asia.

