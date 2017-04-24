In the shadows of Kiwi WWI heroism, the larrikin's escapades of George McNicholl

Remembering the Anzacs George McNicholl's enlistment form, dated May 11, 1916. McNicholl caused many headaches during his time with the NZ Expeditionary Force, escaping prison several times as well as deserting his unit to London on several occasions.

For many Kiwis, World War I was a chance to serve their country with pride and discipline. Fight the common enemy and obey orders. Others, perhaps those less disciplined, gave the army nightmares.

Through documents made available by Measuring the Anzacs, a project aiming to transcribe thousands of Great War files, George McNicholl​ of Christchurch was revealed to be one such man.

McNicholl's 70-page file tells the story of a chequered career of service, prison, escapes from prison and eventually an untimely and accidental death.

Supplied The Bulford Kiwi on Salisbury Plain, near Sling Camp in England, remains carved into the hillside, etched by New Zealand troops waiting to return home at the end of World War I.

A bootmaker and farm hand, McNicholl walked into the Timaru Defence Office on May 11, 1916 and enlisted in the New Zealand Expeditionary Force, age 20.

Details of Private George McNicholl's combat service are scarce, although they do include a diagnosis of neurasthenia linked to shell shock. In contrast, details of his misdemeanours and "conduct to the prejudice of good order and military discipline" were far from scarce.

The Cantabrian embarked from Wellington on July 26, 1916, ending up in France. Quite quickly, he was sentenced to 60 days Field Punishment No. 2 for disobeying a lawful command.

Despite a lacklustre combat effort, McNicholl's memory lives on, his name is now engraved on the Canterbury Provincial Memorial and listed on the Roll of Honour.

This punishment involved a soldier being handcuffed and fettered, while allowed to march with his unit, in McNicholl's case the 2nd Canterbury Regiment.

In February 1917, McNicholl was once again in trouble, sentenced to nine months hard labour at Prison Les Attaques, a military prison in Calais.

He escaped, reappearing in hospital in September under the name of Reeves, an Australian private. He later claimed to be a Private Rouse, who was sentenced to two years hard labour, some of which McNicholl had served.

Confusion reigned among the army bureaucracy when his true identity was revealed. Meanwhile, he was running up bills for losing his kit, including his greatcoat, the cost of which was docked from his pay.

In June 1918, he was admitted to No. 39 General Hospital in Le Havre, in Normandy, for neurasthenia, which caused temporary paralysis of his legs, although when induced to walk he could, according to doctor's records.

During several hospital visits in September, McNicholl was subjected to electrical treatment as well as "baths and massages". Doctors were unable to find any cause of an apparent back pain, however baths and massage treatment continued.

In October, a Medical Board deemed McNicholl unfit for punishment and military service of any kind in France and he was shipped back to England.

On November 11, the Armistice was declared, but McNicholl's private war against authority was far from over.

On January 2, 1919, McNicholl was detained at Sling Camp in Wiltshire for misconduct issues. Rather than remain confined, he "absenting himself without leave" to London, almost 150 kilometres away.

It wasn't until February 14 he was apprehended, in possession of a fake leave pass and masquerading as a sergeant. With no intention of facing a court martial, he escaped his cell and returned to London, another fake leave pass in hand.

He was quickly recaptured and returned to confinement, only to escape again. On March 31 he was sentenced to one year hard labour.

Days after the Treaty of Versailles was signed on July 28, 1919, McNicholl underwent a medical examination and was cleared to be discharged from duty.

Things were looking up and he left Europe on August 5, bound for home aboard the Ayrshire. He was told if he behaved on the return sailing, any existing sentence would be wiped.

However while sailing near Panama, he was lost overboard and drowned. The army deemed his death "being due to misadventure with no blame attributable to anybody".

A decade later, his father ordered a memorial plaque to be made and McNicholl's name is now engraved on the Canterbury Provincial Memorial at Ruru Lawn Cemetery in Christchurch, and listed on the New Zealand Army WWI Roll of Honour.

But behind the engravings is a larger-than-life larrikin whose story lives on as one of enlistment, escape and misadventure.

