Six-year-old rugby player scores 116 tries

KIM TENEBAUM/SUPPLIED Canterbury 6-year-old Carter Bedford in action for Rolleston Silver.

Carter Bedford is only six years old, but he's got mad rugby skills.

The youngster from the Canterbury town of Rolleston racked up a whopping 116 tries for his under 7s team, Rolleston Silver, this season.

"I like scoring tries - it feels good," he said.

HELENA O'NEILL/FAIRFAX NZ Carter Bedford, 6, scored 116 tries for his Rippa Rugby team this season.

Carter began playing Rippa Rugby at the tender age of three, playing alongside his big brother Jerome.

"He was their 'secret weapon'. He knew what to do," mum Kylie said.

Jerome, 9, helps Carter develop his skills, and he has also had a great rugby season with 40 tries under his belt for Rolleston Gold.

"They play all day long until it's dark."

Carter also practises with Jerome's team and is set to move on to tackle rugby next year.

On Sunday, Carter was awarded player of the year for his team, while Jerome picked up most improved player.

While the Rippa Rugby season may be over, Carter is already eyeing up his next sporting endeavours with touch rugby due to begin soon, and he's hoping to start running (athletics). And if that wasn't enough, he's also interested in cricket.

As for the long term future, Carter already knows what he would like to do when he has "grown up". The Rio Olympics caught his attention and he now dreams of becoming an Olympic athlete.

"I really enjoyed the running. I would love to be in the Olympics one day."

He has been following Usain Bolt's success with interest, also writing about him for a school project.

In the meantime, Carter has his own fan base, with his Ashburton-based great-grandfather Don Scott keeping a close eye on both Bedford brothers.

"All the grandparents are proud, but he's a very proud and avid supporter," Kylie laughed.

- Stuff