Stabbing victim farewelled

Slain Ashburton man Tainui Wano farewelled

Family and friends of Ashburton man Tainui Wano have paid tribute to a promising footballer and peacemaker whose life was "cut too short".

The 25-year-old was fatally stabbed on McDonald St on September 13 while his family were marking the 11th anniversary of the death of Wano's cousin, Rangi Wano, who was killed in a police chase in Christchurch.

A 23-year-old man was charged with Tainui Wano's murder and appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday,. He was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody to appear again in the High Court in Timaru on October 4.

Monday's funeral service was held at the Hampstead All Sports Club in Ashburton, where family described Wano as a promising young footballer with a passion for the garden, and not someone to hold grudges.

The 200-strong crowd heard Wano's death was not the first tragedy to rock the family. An aunt said the family had buried her nephew 11 years ago, her niece three years ago, and now Tainui.

She described the loss as "next level devastation" and said she refused to bury any more of the whanau's children.

"It breaks my heart to be here to lay to rest my nephew, our precious boy, taken too soon. A life cut too short," she said.

She described his death as part of a global issue, not a community issue.

"Our children are dying too young. We as parents are not meant to be burying our children."

She said her nephew, 'Tai', was like a beacon calling out to those left behind that something had to change.

Others spoke of a young man who had been a promising footballer. They said he was not one to hold grudges, was looking forward to returning to work as a fencer, and had found love.

Another described him as a nephew, close friend, and a man of integrity and pride.

