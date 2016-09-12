Cameraman captures moment major slip comes down on West Coast highway

Jackson Hook "I'm lucky I didn't get taken out by it," says drone operator who filmed a slip come down on SH6, north of Punakaiki.

Jackson Hook was filming the coastline north of Punakaiki when, by chance, he captured a massive slip smashing onto State Highway 6.

The Blenheim drone owner was visiting the West Coast for the weekend to capture some beautiful scenery.

"I saw a dust cloud and then heard the noise of it so I turned the drone around and managed to capture the slip coming down," he said.

RICHARD ARLIDGE State Highway 6 remains closed on Monday after a slip 5km north of Punakaiki.

The noise was a "bit of a rumble".

He was parked up watching the drone's footage on his computer when the slip came down at about 2pm on Sunday at Meybille Bay.

"I'm lucky I didn't get taken out by it – I was heading that way soon," he said.

Supplied/Andrew Beaumont Contractors survey the landslide between Punakaiki and Charleston.

The popular South Island tourist route will stay closed on Monday while the slip is cleared.

The NZ Transport Agency said it would provide an update at 4pm.

Drivers were advised to use SH7, via Reefton, instead.

NZ Transport Agency The slip covered both lanes of State Highway 6, just north of Punakaiki on the West Coast.

"Motorists need to know there is no local alternative access in this remote part of the South Island. The closest alternative is using state highways 69 and 7 via Reefton," NZTA posted on Facebook on Monday.

The slip covered both lanes and stretched almost a kilometre.

A police spokesman said a call came in about 2pm on Sunday and the West Coast road was closed at a point 6km south of Fox River.

SH6 is the main road connecting Westport to Greymouth, and is regularly used by tourists, trucks and other services.

Patrick Volk at the Pancake Rocks Cafe in Punakaiki said some tourists went in after getting detoured.

"There have been several people who tried to go to Westport, but obviously that wasn't possible. So they have to do the detour over Reefton," he said.

The trip from Punakaiki to Westport takes two-and-a-half hours via Reefton, as opposed to the usual 50 minutes on SH6.

Joe Johannsen, who works at the Punakaiki Beach Hostel, said he had one guest stuck in town overnight, but it was not urgent for them to get through.

Johannsen said tourist bus that normally passed through turn around and detoured through Reefton to get to Nelson.

A West Coast District Health Board spokeswoman said any acute patients would be transferred to Greymouth Hospital by helicopter.

HISTORY OF SLIPS

SH6, which connects Nelson to Invercargill down the West Coast of the South Island, is frequently plagued by slips.

There have been at least three road closures because of slips on the road this year.

In September 2014, a Canadian couple Connor Hayes, 25, and Joanna Lam, 24, died when a landslide pushed their rented motorhome off Haast Pass into a swollen Haast River.

In March last year a French couple had a near miss on the section of the highway inland from Westport.

Their campervan became stuck on the road and was then damaged by a slip. The couple were rescued by police.

- Stuff