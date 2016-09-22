Let's swap the kea for the kiwi

Johnny Moore: Time to ditch the kiwi as our national bird

STEUART LAIN A kea on Avalanche Peak, Arthur's Pass.

I think it's time we ditched the kiwi as part of our national identity. It's nice enough as a symbol – easy to draw – but as a bird it's a bit crap.

It lays a large egg in comparison to the size of its body and technically has the shortest beak of any bird in the world, but beyond making nice cloaks for important historical Maori, what's the kiwi ever done for us?

I'm yet to hear of anyone that isn't a possum stumbling across one in the wild.





A Frenchman was at my bar a few months back. Unlike his compatriots who made the news this week, he had been successfully hitchhiking around the country. He told me he'd seen a kiwi in a national park in Marlborough.

He said everyone was impressed he'd seen one. After a bit of discussion, I had to break the news to him that he'd seen a weka, not as rare as a kiwi and but certainly much cooler with its funny feet and dinosaur-like ways.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ A trip through Arthur's Pass wouldn't be complete without some pesky bird removing your car aerial or the rubber from your windscreen.

How many kiwi do you think there are in New Zealand? Depending on whose estimates you believe, it's somewhere between 50,000 and 100,000. That's quite a few birds.

I've been struggling to work out how many McNuggets worth of kiwi are stumbling about in the bush each night – information available is sorely lacking in how much edible meat you can get – but we can agree that it's a lot more kiwi than there are kea.

Which brings me to the point of this discussion. Because I'm not going to sit around and trash our national bird without offering an alternative. Let's get rid of the kiwi and become a nation of kea.

I was horrified to read that kea numbers are down to an estimated 5000 birds, which makes them much more vulnerable than the common-as-muck kiwi. And the fact they're such a tough old bird doesn't stop stoats and those other nasty pests that are doing their best to destroy our environment (along with dairy farmers and the two main political parties) from decimating the population.

The poor old kea struggle along with their young getting killed each year and while they may be one of the smartest parrots on the planet, they're still a parrot.

A clever parrot can think ahead a coupe of steps, work with its mates to get food and other clever parrot stuff. But it's still a parrot now isn't it? It's not like it can write Beethoven's Ninth, do calculus or make 1080 rain from the sky.

No, it needs the help of well-intentioned humans like us and I think the best thing we can do is turn the kea into our national bird.

Maybe I'm just a mainlander? Do people on the other island have the same affinity with the kea as I do?

Did other people grow up reading Charlie the Cheeky Kea, who along with Opo the Friendly Dolphin and the characters of Elsie Locke gave New Zealand children a sense of belonging to the land?

Because a trip through Arthur's Pass wouldn't be complete without some pesky bird removing your car aerial or the rubber from your windscreen. It would be boring if you could stop your motorbike to get a photo of the Otira Viaduct without some bloody bird removing the stuffing from your seat.

The world would have less colour if all birds were as well-behaved and absent as the kiwi.

No, it's time to dump the kiwi and embrace the kea. Long live the kea – the real symbol of us, the people.

