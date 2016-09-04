MPs and sporting legends turn out for Christchurch charities

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff.co.nz Hon Gerry Brownlee made a cameo appearance in the match between the Parliamentary Rugby Team and Canterbury Rugby Legends on Saturday.

Politicians have taken on Canterbury sporting legends to raise thousands of dollars for local charities.

The New Zealand Parliamentary rugby and netball teams met well-known Canterbury sportsmen and women on the field and court to raise funds for Christchurch charities 0800 Hungry, which provides emergency food parcels, and Hohepa Canterbury, which provides opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities and autism.

The final amount raised by the event, held at Christ's College on Saturday, is yet to be confirmed, but is believed to be about $20,000.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/FAIRFAX NZ The Parliamentary Rugby Team takes on Canterbury Rugby Legends at Christ's College in Christchurch on Saturday.

About 300 people watched as Minister for Greater Canterbury Regeneration Gerry Brownlee, one of the original Parliamentary rugby team players, made a cameo appearance on the field.

READ MORE:

* MPs jet to Rugby World Cup

* Parliamentary rugby team dominant up front

* Andrew Gunn: New Olympic sport og Parliamentary bobsledding

The Parliamentary rugby side, who won their match 29 to 12, also featured Maori Party co-leader Hon Te Ururoa Flavell, West-Coast Tasman MP Damien O'Connor, and National list MP Nuk Korako, who hosted the event.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/FAIRFAX NZ Hon Gerry Brownlee on the side line during a rugby game between the Parliamentary Rugby Team and Canterbury Rugby Legends at Christ's College, Christchurch, on Saturday.

Before the men's rugby game, National Minister Amy Adams, National list MP Maureen Pugh, Christchurch East MP Poto Williams and Manurewa MP Louisa Wall took on the Canterbury Legends netball team, featuring Silver Ferns Donna Wilkins and Julie Seymour.

The Canterbury Legends team won by 33 to 30.

Korako said 0800 Hungry and Hohepa Canterbury contributed "significantly" to the wellbeing of Christchurch communities, and it was "fantastic" to see MPs from across the political spectrum supporting their work.

"This really demonstrated how we can work together . . . outside of Parliament for the good of communities.

"We could all play a game of rugby together . . . and then have a beer afterwards. It was fantastic."

- Stuff