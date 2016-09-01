Lack of suitable respite care beds for young in South Canterbury

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/FAIRFAX NZ Fiona Pierce, field worker for Multiple Sclerosis South Canterbury says there is no suitable respite or permanent care available for her young clients in South Canterbury.

At least four multiple sclerosis (MS) patients in South Canterbury have been forced into rest homes because there is no other suitable respite care for them in the region.

Multiple Sclerosis South Canterbury field officer Fiona Pierce said rest homes were inappropriate for young disabled people who needed respite care - but there was nowhere else for them to go.

"None of them want to be there ... there are no appropriately aged beds in the region."

All four of the clients were aged under 65, which was considered young to be in permanent rest home care, she said.

The Ministry of Health has contracts with five facilities, for hospital level respite care in South Canterbury, but these can only offer respite care if they have a vacancy, she said.

There was a shortage of respite level in-home care in the district, and a long waiting list.

"The last one of my clients to have respite care locally was in March.

"They wait until they are in a crisis before they even ask now, as they know that they will only get care out of our region there is nothing local and they don't want to go into an aged care facility."

The number of young people needing permanent care, or respite care, had increased over the past two years as MS diagnostic tools had improved.

"They can be diagnosed earlier through an MRI scan. It used to be through a lumber puncture."

Better medication funded by Pharmac was also available for the early stages of the disorder, she said.

The youngest client Pierce had encountered was just 15 and nationally a pre-schooler has been diagnosed with MS.

She said the stress on family members caring for a loved one with MS, dementia, or after a stroke was intense.

"Respite care gave the family and the person affected both a break."

If the person affected had to go out of the district to find a bed it added extra stress on everyone, she said.

"A good break is five to seven days, which is a long time to be away from their small children and not be able to interact with them."

To get a mobility wheelchair transported to Christchurch costs $452 one way. If they were married then they did not qualify for financial help, Pierce said

Ideally, Pierce would like to see a purpose built home with six rooms, half for permanent residents and the other half for respite care.

"Timaru got in behind the MRI scanner fundraising (for Timaru Hospital) so this is something else to get in behind.

"I have been in this job 12 years so I'm not holding my breath."

Alzheimers New Zealand chief executive Catherine Hall said respite care was a longstanding nationwide issue for people living with early onset dementia.

"The problem does not just apply to beds, but also to the community and home based services that support people with young onset dementia.

"This is a major issue for people with young onset dementia and their families and forces them to either shift out of their area to receive the care and support they require, or to accept care and support that is not appropriate to their age and specific needs."

- Stuff