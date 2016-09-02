Timaru man's Onewheel is one of only five in New Zealand

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/FAIRFAX NZ Tyson Hunt demonstrates his Onewheel board at Caroline Bay.

If the world's most awesome people ride one wheel, then Tyson Hunt is one of only a few most awesome people in New Zealand.

Hunt was spotted on Caroline Bay emerging out of the mist on a weekend morning, eerily drifting along a few centimetres above the ground.

His computerised board, with one central wheel, a battery-powered motor, and computer sensors under each footpad, is fascinating. Only a few others exist in the country.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/FAIRFAX NZ Tyson Hunt at Caroline Bay on his Onewheel created by FutureMotion.

While it is illegal to ride low-powered vehicles like Hunt's board on footpaths and roads, including beaches, in New Zealand, Hunt says he will do so anyway.

"I think the law is behind the times. Electric transportation is the way of the future," he said.

"As long as you are courteous when you see people coming down the footpath and get out of the way, nobody has a problem with it."

In fact, some stop to watch or want to have a go, he said.

The law says motorised skateboards meet the definition of a motorised vehicle but have difficulties meeting safety standards and other requirements which means they cannot be operated on the road. A beach is within the law's definition of a road.

Hunt believes the law is designed so the police can take action if board riders are "pushing the limits".

Hunt, from Timaru, received the contraption just a couple of months ago from Future Motion in California, USA. "The world's most awesome people ride one wheel" is one of the company's slogans.

"It's a great toy," Hunt said. "It is fun and easy transportation without having to put any effort in."

He discovered the Onewheel on the Kickstarter crowd funding website and paid about NZ$2700, including shipping and import tax, to have it sent to New Zealand.

Computer sensors under each footpad determine forward or back motion and brake. It turns by the rider pressing on heels or toes. White lights at the front and red at the back show the direction the board is travelling.

Unlike traditional skateboards, the Onewheel can travel on many different terrains such as grass, sand or even dirt tracks.

It has a top speed of 24kmh and a range of about 10 kilometres "depending on if you travel up hills", Hunt said. The battery takes just 20 minutes to recharge.

Getting used to the Onewheel took Hunt about half an hour.

"I still am [getting used to it]. It's like anything. I've fallen off a couple of times down the bay. The sand is a lot softer than I thought," he said.

Hunt has tried his Onewheel going up and down Kellands Hill.

"Going up was fine but coming down was a bit scary. It was fairly early on [after buying it] so I didn't know how much to trust the board. I couldn't believe how easy it went up the hill," he said.

- Stuff