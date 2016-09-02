Two-hour police chase through South Canterbury fails to nab driver

FAIRFAX NZ Police are still hunting the driver of a burn out car who managed to lose them during a two-hour pursuit through South Canterbury.

Police are still searching for a man who managed to evade them, and two sets of road spikes, during a chase which began on the streets of Timaru and ended in the Mackenzie country.

Sergeant Greg Sutherland, of Timaru, said police pursued the man who was driving a blue Subaru with stolen registration plates for more than two hours after he was spotted on Wai-iti Rd at 10pm on Saturday, August 27.

Police attempted to stop the driver but when he failed to pull over police became "involved in a very long pursuit out into the country", Sutherland said.

There were two separate pursuits of the driver, with the offender reaching speeds of up to 140kmh, over more than two hours, he said.

The first pursuit involved pursuing the vehicle along Claremont Rd, Holme Station Rd, and Gordons Valley Rd, and "all around the back roads of Fairview".

Police lost him in the Maungati area, near Pareora, he said.

The vehicle was spotted again, by police, in the Cannington area where the offender was pursued near Cave on State Highway 8 towards Albury. The driver managed to avoid police spikes near Cave by turning into Mt Nessing Rd, he said.

The pursuit continued into the Albury area where he was able to avoid police spikes again.

Police eventually lost the driver in the Warratah Pass area, in the Mackenzie, and abandoned the chase.

The car was found burnt out on Sunday in the Mackenzie Pass area, near the James McKenzie Memorial.

The pursuit involved six police cars with only one car pursuing at any one time on gravel and sealed roads in "remote" areas, Sutherland said.

The driver appeared to have local knowledge of roads in the area, he said.

Police would like to speak to anyone with information about the driver.

"He's bound to talk to someone about it."

- Stuff