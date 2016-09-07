Radio bet prompts big debate- is Timaru a town or a city?

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/FAIRFAX NZ Timaru, a town or a city?

It's a question that started out as a radio bet but has since turned into a fierce debate- is Timaru a town or a city?

Road signs point to Timaru's "city centre", tourism websites refer to it as a "seaside city", and the ever-reliable Wikipedia describes it as a "port city in the southern Canterbury region".

However, according to government statisticians, Timaru's population disqualifies it from the official designation.

Supplied The Edge radio hosts Sharyn Casey and Guy Williams are at loggerheads over one big question- is Timaru a town or a city?

The issue hit national airwaves when it became the subject of a bet between The Edge radio hosts Guy Williams and Sharyn Casey.

Casey, a Timaru native, was adamant it was a city. Williams was equally as adamant that it was not. They decided to wager $180 on the issue, and put the question to listeners.

The response had been "massive", they said.

John Bisset It's known as the Riviera of the South, and Timaz Hard- but is it a town or a city?

Williams had copped a fair bit of flack for his stance.

"All the abuse is welcome," he joked.

Casey was proud of the "passionate" feedback.

She said Timaru had been classed as a city when she was growing up, and that was something you couldn't take back.

"You can't take back being a city- once a city, always a city," she said.

"Timaru is a great place."

Williams refuted that, but said Casey was Timaru's "biggest advocate".

"She blurts on about it all the time.

"She won't shut up about the Caroline Bay Carnival."

While neither of the pair was prepared to concede defeat, Statistics New Zealand may have settled it for them.

A spokesman said the definition of a city was an urban area with a population of more than 50,000 people.

The Timaru District had 46,200 according to 2015 population estimates, he said. It was the district figure that counted towards city status, he said.

Timaru itself had a population of about 28,000.

Aoraki Development chief executive Nigel Davenport said it made no difference if Timaru was labelled a town or a city- it was still a great place to live.

"From an infrastructure perspective, facilities, acess, we've got everything a so-called city has," he said.

"People come here, they live here, they enjoy it."

