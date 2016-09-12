Giant trout caught in canals near Twizel

Supplied Nelson fisherman Bryce Helm reeled in this monster trout in a canal near Twizel.

It was a catch that many fisherman could only dream of, but hauling in a giant brown trout that almost equalled a world record was a big letdown for fisherman Bryce Helm.

The monster fish, caught in a canal near Twizel in the South Island's MacKenzie Country tipped the scales at 19.05kg. That was just 50 grams short of the world record.

Nelson based fisherman Helm, 27, said the catch had left him with mixed emotions.

SUPPLIED The trout was just 50 grams short of the world record.

"I was absolutely stoked to get a fish, but it was a little bit gutting to not get the record."

The world record holder is Otwin Kandolf, who reeled in a 19.1kg trout in the Ohau Canal in 2013.

Despite just missing out on the title, Helm described the catch as "the fish of a lifetime".

The keen fisherman was travelling around the South Island on a work trip when he decided to stop in at the canals for a spot of night fishing on Friday.

He had already managed to catch a few "sizeable" fish, before he realised that he had something pretty special on the end of his line.

It took 45 minutes to land the trout, he said.

"I had no net, which made it a bit more difficult.

"I ended up halfway in the water and ended up pretty much throwing it on the land. It would have been fairly entertaining if anyone had been watching."

The trout was "easily the biggest" he had ever seen. When he weighed it that night, it clocked in at 20.2kg.

"I was fairly shocked," he said.

However to qualify for a world record, it had to be measured on certain scales. When he had it weighed again the next day, it recorded 19.05kg.

Helm had taken the fish to a taxidermist in Pleasant Point, South Canterbury, to have it preserved and mounted.

