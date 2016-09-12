Hydro fundraiser criticised over safety concerns

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff.co.nz Alzheimer South Canterbury's Diane Nutsford, Timaru District Councillor Steve Wills, Hospice South Canterbury's Jeanna Munro, and Hydro Alan Booth are gearing up to open the Hydro's doors to the public.

A fundraiser that would see the Hydro Grand Hotel opened to the public may not go ahead if safety concerns cannot be addressed.

A proposal to allow people to walk through the historic building before it is demolished was floated as a fundraising idea by Timaru District councillor Steve Wills last week.

Given the high public interest in the building, which is set to make way for a $42 million development, Wills believed it would be a great way to raise money for local charities.

Following the announcement, retired Timaru fire risk management officer Kevin Collins contacted the Timaru Herald to raise concerns about safety.

Collins said the "irresponsible and reckless idea" would never get the tick of approval from the Timaru District Council.

The building was "in no state" to have members of the public inside it, he said.

"There is no way that Timaru District Council (TDC) staff would 'rubber stamp' such an idea as there is no possibility of achieving compliance with the Building Act (BA) which governs buildings and activities therein.

"Some staircases and floors have rotten through and collapsed and there are multiple hazards throughout the building that compromise public safety."

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/FAIRFAX NZ Former Timaru fire risk management officer Kevin Collins.

Wills had previously said a safety plan would be worked through prior to the fundraiser.

If it goes ahead, the doors will be thrown open on October 2 and members of the public will be able to walk through the building- for a $5 donation.

All proceeds will go towards Hospice South Canterbury, and Alzheimers South Canterbury's new facility.

Collins said he had inspected the Hydro "on many occasions over the years".

"Apart from public safety issues the BA also refers to 'safety of fire fighters carrying out firefighting operations' and this was the purpose of my last inspection.

"Subsequently, I issued an internal staff memo advising firefighters that in the event of fire, not to enter the building."

Issuing such a notice was rare, he said.

"This is only the third that I had issued in 45 years' service."

Wills acknowledged there was criteria the proposal would have to meet in order for it to go ahead.

"There's still some consultation to go with WorkSafe, there's a due process," he said.

"If it's not a goer, we just have to deal with that."

For Collins, there was little doubt.

"Had the proponents of the fund raising venture made a couple of phone calls to relevant authorities they would have learned that their proposal was a no go and could get on with other business."

