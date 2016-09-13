Former South Canterbury police officer convicted for stealing from police social club fund

"You let down your colleagues, you let down your friends, who include other police officers and members of the force who looked up to you as more than a friend but a role model."

Those were the words of Judge Brian Callaghan in sentencing a former police officer who appeared in Timaru District Court yesterday.

The former officer, who was granted continued interim name suppression, was convicted and fined $1500 for using a document for pecuniary advantage. He stole $14,000 from a police social club fund.

He was also discharged without conviction for possessing a restricted weapon - police pepper spray.

At a previous court appearance, when the former police officer pleaded guilty, it was revealed he used an eftpos card linked to a social club bank account to make personal purchases at several locations around the country.

The total amount stolen was $14,000, on 68 occasions between 2011 and 2015. Thirty transactions were cash withdrawals between $40 and $1600. Some of the purchases were for food, drinks and hardware.

The former officer's lawyer Jonathan Eaton QC said it was "inevitable" the missing money would be detected.

"The odd small spend here and there turned out to be something more significant and destroyed his reputation - a price he's had to pay in the community".

He argued that the former officer's significant fall from grace would make a conviction "neither here nor there" given that full reparation had been paid.

In terms of the possession of pepper spray "culpability couldn't be lower," Eaton said.

He said a conviction would restrict his client's ability to obtain a firearms licence for many years and travel to many countries.

"This is a very tragic way to end a significant career in the police. It is not just a job and when you fall foul of the law yourself that value disintegrates and the network he has formed ... is no longer there," Eaton said.

Judge Callaghan was asked to continue the man's name suppression but the judge ordered it to be lifted at midnight on Thursday.

"No doubt you caused your wife and family issues with trauma and psychological harm," Callaghan said.

"It is puzzling. There is no addiction, like gambling, that caused you to spend these small amounts, but once you started it was hard to turn back," he said.

Callaghan said that when the officer ... left his job, he took a bag of possessions, including police issue items, home. The pepper spray was later discovered when police searched the bag.

"Testimonials in support of you have been submitted by people who regard you as friends ... and people you have supported... But, on balance, there are victim impact statements by your colleagues who have been affected by the taking of money from the social club and they feel completely let down," Callaghan said.

The judge said the former police officer had no intention to use the pepper spray and the consequences of conviction on the charge of possession of a restricted weapon would outweigh the seriousness of the offence.

- Stuff