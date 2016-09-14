Illegal campers living beside Timaru beach given marching orders

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ Illegal campers moved on from beach front site in Timaru.

A Timaru couple who have been living in an illegal, rubbish-strewn campsite on prime coastal land have been served trespass orders.

The campsite, near Patiti Point, raised the concerns of neighbours and passers-by who had complained to the Timaru District Council.

On Wednesday police served Timaru residents James Grimmer, 25, and Julie Sadlier, 18, with a trespass notice and a map banning them from camping at multiple public sites.

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ Timaru couple James Grimmer, right, and Julie Sadlier say they have been sleeping in a tent since mid August because they have no other place to stay.

When spoken to on Wednesday, the pair said they had been living at the campsite, with their two dogs, for more than a week as they had nowhere else to go.

They had been moving their tent, mattress and belongings in two shopping trolleys after being given 90 days' notice from their last rental property, Sadlier said.

"It's hard to pay for dog food ... and food," she said.

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ There have been complaints about the litter around the camp site and the couple were told to move on on Wednesday.

"We've been starving for two to three days."

Sadlier and Grimmer said they own three dogs and four cats, but only had two of their dogs with them as the other animals had temporary homes.

While speaking to Fairfax, 'Maya', their pit bull, was returned by animal control after she was found in town on Monday - they paid $160 for her release, Sadlier said.

SUPPLIED The couple received a map from police which outlined areas (in black shading) they were banned from camping at.

The couple said they were trying to find a three-bedroom rental property, which they could live in with another family member and their pets.

"We have no-one to help us find a place."

Salvation Army case worker Janet McDonald said she was aware of the couple and had given them support and advice to go to Work and Income for more assistance.

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ The messy campsite was littered with clothing and rubbish and drew complaints from neighbours and passers-by.

"We can help to the best of our ability ... and giving them ideas on what they've got to do to get help. Then, it is up to their choices whether they do that or not," McDonald said.

"The consequences of not getting help can be quite serious.

"We're unable to help, if they're not willing."

The organisation heard from more than five people each month, who claimed to be homeless.

"Some weeks we have more than three," she said.

McDonald said she often found people who were living in cars or tents were doing so by choice, because they chose to spend their money on other things.

A Timaru District Council spokesman said the council had received "a lot of complaints" about the illegal campsite, and confirmed the couple had been given a trespass notice by police about midday on Wednesday.

Police also gave the couple a map, outlining areas they were banned from. These included Caroline Bay and Ashbury Park, both areas the couple had previously set up camp.

Having been served with a trespass notice, they were required to pack up and leave that day.

"There are no freedom camping areas near South Beach," he said.

However, the council had not previously needed to enforce the rules against freedom camping in the area.

"The council would normally approach the persons concerned and ask them to move on," he said.

"The personal approach usually is enough to solve the problem."

The next step was to issue a trespass notice.

Overnight campervan parking for self contained vehicles is allowed at Patiti Point and Caroline Bay, in designated areas, and freedom camping is allowed in some rural council park areas.

The council's parks and environmental health teams, police and other associated agencies had been working together to help the campers, he said.

A passer-by, who did not want to be named, said she believed "if it (the campsite) was tidied, it wouldn't be as much of a problem".

Senior Sergeant Dylan Murray, of Timaru, said police received the trespass notice on Monday but had only managed to serve it to the couple in person on Wednesday.

Murray said anyone given a trespass notice would be banned from the area specified for two years "unless they are invited back on" by the owner.

- Stuff