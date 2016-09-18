Neighbours surprised by Temuka stabbings

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ A 25-year-old man has been arrested and is in custody after two people were stabbed on Saturday night.

Neighbours of a Temuka property where two people were stabbed on Saturday night were surprised to hear of the incident despite one reporting trouble at the property earlier in the year.

A nearby neighbour, who had been living on the street since the beginning of the year, said he liked living on the street.

"So far it has been a good street."

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ The Whitcombe St house where two people were stabbed on Saturday night.

However, the man, who declined to give his name, said there had been an armed offenders squad callout to the property where the stabbing took place in March.

"Police closed off most of the street and took someone away. I don't know what that was about," he said.

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ Police keep an eye on the scene of the alleged stabbings in Temuka, just north of Timaru as investigations continued on Sunday.

Other residents of Whitcombe St said they were fearful of speaking out as they believed there could be "come back" if their names were published.

Some residents were told by police not to speak to media.

One resident said he had been watching television on Saturday night and had not heard any commotion.

"The thing must be because I'm so damn deaf," he said.

He had lived in the street for about five years and said the people living at the house where the incident occurred had been there longer.

Another resident said she was concerned about the incident given there was a kindergarten close by.

She said she did not believe there had been a party at the address on Saturday night and said she had been unaware of the stabbings until a friend told her on Sunday morning.

St John spokesman Mark Tregoweth said paramedics had been alerted to the stabbing incident at 9pm on Saturday.

"We transported one critically injured male patient to Timaru Hospital."

The critically injured patient was then flown to Christchurch Hospital where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

Another victim sustained minor injuries.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and is in custody on related charges. He will appear in the Timaru District Court on Monday.

Police would not comment further and said the CIB was still investigating the incident.

