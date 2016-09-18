Tractor trip raises more than $70,000 for Sir Ed's hut

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAXNZ Expedition South tractors arrive in Fairlie on their way to Mt Cook to raise money to save Hillary's hut at Scott Base.

Several South Canterbury tractor owners took to the road in support of a group raising funds to preserve a significant hut at Antarctica's Scott Base over the weekend.

As many as 20 South Canterbury tractor owners, joined the Expedition South tractor trekkers on the final stages of their trip from Piha to Aoraki/Mt Cook.

Two vintage tractors, a modern one and a support vehicle started the trek from Piha, in the North Island, on August 23 to raise awareness and funds for Hillary's hut at Scott Base in Antarctica.

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ The Expedition South Tractor trek from Piha to Aoraki/Mt Cook passed through Fairlie and Twizel on Sunday. Drivers are Brian Blyth, left, and Al Fastier.

The hut was the first building constructed at Scott Base by a team led by Sir Edmund Hillary in 1957.

It was from the hut, Hillary later led an historic expedition to the South Pole using tractors.

The Antarctic Heritage Trust organised the trek to raise funds and awareness of the preservations of the hut and its artefacts. A job which would cost an estimated $1million.

Trust expedition co-ordinator Lydia McLean said members of the public had been encouraged to give the tractor drivers a fiver ($5 note) or donate via a Givealittle page.

About $70,000 had been raised so far and she hoped, mostly corporate, sponsorship would help to raise the rest.

"We have stuck to our schedule going on the back roads and emerging in towns. Everyone has been very welcoming, generous and hospitable," she said.

The two 60-year-old petrol fuelled tractors had a few teething problems to start.

"They conked out in the first week but they have been no problem since."

The tractors went as fast up hill as they did along the flat, reaching about 20 to 22 kilometres per hour

Along the way other tractors had joined the convoy.

On Saturday in Geraldine about 15 tractors had followed the convoy for a time.

A welcoming party, which would include huskies and a flyover by a Beaver aircraft, would greet the convoy as it reached Mt Cook Airport on Monday.

Drivers and supporters were expected to complete the trip at the Hermitage Hotel by 2pm.

- Stuff