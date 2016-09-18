Trapped fisherman rescued from chest high water near Port of Timaru

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ A man was rescued after his legs were stuck in between rocks in chest high water off Timaru's breakwater.

An angler who was trapped between rocks in chest-deep water near Timaru's port has been taken to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition.

Emergency services crews worked for half an hour to free the man who became trapped between rocks at the end of the breakwater at the Port of Timaru on Sunday afternoon.

Eight fire crew, four St John members and four police officers worked together to extricate the man, who is believed to be aged in his 40s, finally freeing him about 4.20pm.

Timaru Fire Service station officer Brian Stone said the man and his son had been fishing off the end of the breakwater when he became trapped.

The man went down onto the rocks to collect a fish he had caught and slipped on the rocks, Stone said.

"It sounds like he slipped into a hole between the rocks trapping his feet."

Given the man was below the water line when he fell, he was "fortunate" the tide was on it's way out, Stone said.

It took about 30 minutes to free his feet and it is understood he may have broken his leg, he said.

Emergency services used a fire service stoke basket to move him up on to higher ground once he had been freed.

St John spokesman Mark Tregoweth said they had been alerted to the incident at 3.57pm.

"We transported one patient in serious condition to Timaru Hospital," Tregoweth said.

- Stuff