Man charged over Temuka stabbings appears in court

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ Police guard the house on Whitcombe St in Temuka where two people were stabbed on Saturday night.

The man arrested for allegedly stabbing two people in Temuka has appeared in court.

Harley Ihaka Timothy, 25, faces charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, wounding with intent to injure, and common assault following the alleged incident at the Whitcombe St property, located 20 minutes north of Timaru.

One person remains in a critical condition in Christchurch Hospital, while another person received minor injuries and was taken to Timaru Hospital.

Timothy did not apply for bail when he appeared before Judge David Saunders in the Timaru District Court on Monday.

Saunders said that was a "wise decision".

Timothy was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on October 11.

- Stuff