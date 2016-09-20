Pleas to slow down before fatal smash

A passenger wounded in a fatal car crash had repeatedly asked the driver to slow down, a court has heard.

Rugby player Jarrad Blackler, 23, was killed when the car he was a passenger in rolled on Hakataramea Valley Rd, southwest of Timaru, shortly after midnight on May 10, 2015.

Four other passengers in the vehicle - Robert Courtnell, Simon Bertenshaw, Ashley Boardman, and Timothy Anderson - were injured, one of whom suffered serious brain injuries.

The driver of the car, Hakataramea man Regan Edward Laughton, initially pleaded not guilty to one charge of drink driving causing death and four more of drink driving causing injury.

However he changed his pleas to guilty when he appeared before Judge David Saunders in the Timaru District Court on Monday.

The police summary of facts stated Laughton – along with Blackler, Courtnell, Bertenshaw, Boardman, and Anderson – was celebrating at the rugby clubrooms following the Kurow senior rugby team's victory over Maheno on the afternoon of May 9.

The group later headed to the Kurow Hotel to continue the celebrations. They were all consuming alcohol.

The group decided to go to another address near Cattle Creek to continue drinking about 11.30pm, it said.

Laughton got into his Toyota Landcruiser and pulled around to the front of the hotel to pick up the rest of the group.

Another man, Henry Hurst, and his associate Cameron Burgess followed the group in a separate vehicle.

Both groups left the hotel and turned onto Hakataramea Rd, which was an unlit, sealed country road.

"On more than one occasion during the drive, the defendant was asked to slow down by the victim Anderson having reached speeds estimated to be up to 120kmph," the summary stated.

Laughton would slow down, but would speed back up again.

"One of the victims (Boardman) did not know how fast they were travelling but recalled that she was aware and concerned about it."

It was about midnight when Laughton lost control of the car while rounding what was described as "an easy right bend".

The car went off the road and onto a grass verge, at a speed of 104kmh. He tried to bring the vehicle back onto the road, but it began to slide and subsequently rolled.

The vehicle rolled three-and-a-half times before coming to rest in a paddock on its roof.

All of the occupants were thrown from the vehicle as it rolled. None were wearing seatbelts.

Laughton initially denied being the driver of the vehicle.

A breath test could not be conducted immediately after the crash as he was receiving medical treatment. A blood test was taken at 6am that day.

He was found to have a blood alcohol level of 42mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

Police believed it was likely Laughton's level at the time of the incident exceeded 80mg.

Blackler was flown to Dunedin Hospital with serious head injuries following the incident.

He was pronounced brain dead the next day, and his life support was subsequently turned off.

Courtnell suffered serious brain injures, a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, a ruptured bladder, lacerations to the spleen and liver, and spinal and neck injuries. He has since returned to the United Kingdom.

Bertenshaw suffered a dislocated neck, five fractured vertebra, a broken fibula, a broken tibia, and a torn ligament in his knee.

Boardman suffered a broken clavicle, a splintered vertebrae, a sprained ankle, the muscle from her spine was torn, and she needed facial stitches.

Anderson suffered ligament damage to his right ankle and a concussion.

Laughton was also injured during the crash, suffering a fractured skull.

'COURAGEOUS' DECISION

Several of Blackler's friends and family, including his parents and brother, were present in court.

Crown prosecutor Andrew McRae said Blackler's family had indicated they would be willing to participate in the restorative justice process with Laughton.

Judge Saunders said the decision to participate in restorative justice was a "courageous" one.

Restorative justice was not an easy process to go through for anyone involved, he said.

"It's not something Mr Laughton himself will find easy. He has to face you in a way where he has to speak."

The court process could be "de-personalising", he said.

Restorative justice would give the family a chance to say some "hard things" and gauge remorse, he said.

Judge Saunders expressed his condolences for what the families of the victims had gone through.

Laughton was remanded on bail for sentencing on December 6.

Judge Saunders asked for a pre-sentence report to be completed, which would consider the possibility of an electronically-monitored sentence.

- Stuff