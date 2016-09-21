Assault charges dismissed after witnesses become 'hostile'

Cultural traditions do not excuse the use of physical violence as a form of discipline, a court has heard.

Charges against an Otago man accused of assaulting his children were dropped on Tuesday after witnesses turned "hostile".

The defendant, who has been granted permanent name suppression, denied three charges of assaulting a child and one charge of assault when he appeared before Judge David Saunders in the Timaru District Court.

The charges were dismissed on Tuesday after police announced they would not present any more evidence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Mike Wingfield told Judge Saunders two of the man's children were supposed to give evidence, but had become "hostile".

As a result, police would not call them as witnesses, he said.

Police alleged the man had assaulted three of his children on various occasions.

According to the police summary of facts, between June 30 and December 31, 2012, the man hit his then 9-year-old son twice with a piece of wood, breaking it, because the boy started crying after his sister hit him.

The court also heard that on or before April 25, 2015, the man assaulted another of his sons by slapping him across the face.

Another of the man's sons, who was also the subject of the first charge, told the man to stop.

The man then allegedly held the boy by his clothing and slapped him across the face twice. He also allegedly hit the boy across the face and legs with his hand and a shoe.

Between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2013, the man is accused of slapping another one of his sons several times across the face after the boy was truant from school. According to the police summary of facts, the boy received bruising to his face and a swollen eye.

Judge Saunders dismissed all charges against the man. However, he warned him against using violence as a disciplinary tool in the future.

There was a need for police and Child, Youth and Family to intervene in the home, which should act as a warning to the man, Judge Saunders said.

"Hopefully you've had a good hard think about where things may have gone wrong."

Physical force had "clearly" been used to discipline children, he said.

"Old cultural practices" were not justification, he said.

"If you want to take the benefits of living and working in our country, it's your country too, but you've got to obey the rules.

"There are better ways to give children time out, and effecting discipline in the home, than use of this fists."

Judge Saunders made an order for permanent name suppression.

On Monday, another of the man's sons told the court he lied in a formal interview about the allegations last year.

A video of the boy's formal interview was played, when he alleged both his father and mother had repeatedly assaulted him and his younger siblings.

"My mum's aware of the law but it can be hard for us Islanders because we don't have that New Zealand way of understanding things," he told the interviewer.

"The only way of getting through to little kids about what's bad or wrong is smacking them."

However, when questioned by the judge about his statements in the recording, the boy said he made the claims up after hearing what his younger siblings had alleged.

