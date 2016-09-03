WATCH: Solo female traveller surfs her way around New Zealand's South Island

CONOR LUI/SUPPLIED Filmmaker Apolla Echino documented a surf road trip around the South Island.

Canadian film-maker Apolla Echino has produced a documentary which will have Kiwi women lining up for surfing lessons.

As part of a "you can do" documentary series for women travelling to dangerous and adventurous locations, Echino surfed her way around the South Island of New Zealand.

The goal of the series is to demystify solo female travel - and to inspire women to go on their own adventures.

"I'd always been really independent and a very adventurous woman," said Echino, who has lived in the United States for the past 10 years.

READ MORE: Solo female traveller films surf road trip around the South Island

The first instalment involved sailing to Antarctica on the Bark Europa. The second was the surf road trip, where she highlights some of the country's best surfing spots.

Echino, who took up surfing a few years ago, said she was sick of looking up female surfers and always getting "bikinis" and "the hottest women".

But she added: "It's not a surf movie, it's an adventure show."

Though she travelled with a small film crew, the focus was very much on her experience as a solo traveller.

With GoPro footage capturing her time on the water, drone views showing off stunning scenery, and video diary entries, the audience is her close companion.

The 40-minute film is available to watch on Vimeo.

- Stuff