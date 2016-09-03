WATCH: Solo female traveller surfs her way around New Zealand's South Island video

Filmmaker Apolla Echino documented a surf road trip around the South Island.
CONOR LUI/SUPPLIED

Filmmaker Apolla Echino documented a surf road trip around the South Island.

Canadian film-maker Apolla Echino has produced a documentary which will have Kiwi women lining up for surfing lessons.

As part of a "you can do" documentary series for women travelling to dangerous and adventurous locations, Echino surfed her way around the South Island of New Zealand.

The goal of the series is to demystify solo female travel - and to inspire women to go on their own adventures.

"I'd always been really independent and a very adventurous woman," said Echino, who has lived in the United States for the past 10 years.

READ MORE: Solo female traveller films surf road trip around the South Island 

 

The first instalment involved sailing to Antarctica on the Bark Europa. The second was the surf road trip, where she highlights some of the country's best surfing spots.

Echino, who took up surfing a few years ago, said she was sick of looking up female surfers and always getting "bikinis" and "the hottest women".

But she added: "It's not a surf movie, it's an adventure show."

Ad Feedback

Though she travelled with a small film crew, the focus was very much on her experience as a solo traveller.

With GoPro footage capturing her time on the water, drone views showing off stunning scenery, and video diary entries, the audience is her close companion.

The 40-minute film is available to watch on Vimeo.

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

Ad Feedback
special offers
travel headlines

NZ's five most dangerous beaches

A South Island trip like none other video

Watch: Ship's wake destroys pier video

Kiwi's epic Eiffel Tower selfie

As safe as ... Napier

Stuff Travel Quiz: September 3

The world's best party ports

Beautiful, but deadly

Travel pics: Snap and win!

Scaling Richmond

Zippy idea gives Taupo an edge

See chic Paris, cheap

Travel: 10 things you shouldn't pay for

The world's greatest selfie

Airport hacks: take the hassle out of flying