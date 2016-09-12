She climbed, she fell, she sued

Woman sues Australia's Movie World theme park after falling off flower bed

A woman is suing Movie World after falling off a flower bed at the popular theme park.

In documents tendered to Brisbane District Court, lawyers for Helena Geragotelis allege the 26-year-old climbed onto the concrete ledge around a flower bed to get a better view of the popular All Star Parade.

Geragotelis then fell while stepping down from the flower bed, sustaining a number of injuries.

In the documents, Geragotelis' lawyers claim Village Roadshow Theme Parks was negligent in its duty of care by failing to warn Geragotelis not to climb onto the flower bed.

They say Geragotelis did not contravene any direction given by Village Roadshow Theme Parks, nor any signage or instruction not to climb onto the flower bed and a number of other patrons were doing the same thing.

Geragotelis suffered back and wrist injuries as well as concussion and shock.

She is suing VIllage Roadshow Theme Parks for more than A$500,000 (NZ$514,000) over the incident.

But lawyers for the theme park have hit back, arguing it didn't neglect its duty of care and that Geragotelis should have known the flower beds were not for standing on.

In their notice of intention to defend, lawyers for the theme park say any injury Geragotelis suffered was as a result of her failure to take care of her own safety.

The theme park's lawyers argue that Geragotelis would have known the structure she was standing on was a garden bed and not a standing platform.

A spokesman for Village Roadshow Theme Parks declined to comment as the matter is before the courts.

- Brisbane Times